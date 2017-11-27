Louisville retailers doing their best to compete with national stores on Cyber Monday

Police said driving a golf cart down St. Andrew Drive is illegal. Neighbors are teed off about it. Both sides are now looking for a solution.

West Buechel Police say they were contacted by a witness who said he knew the suspect, and stated that he admitted to the crime.

Louisville Metro Government auctioned off the Spirit of Jefferson on Monday to make room for the Mary M. Miller riverboat.

Spirit of Jefferson sells at auction for more than $165,000

The arrests are the result of investigations over the past several months, according to police.

Ricky Kelly, known as one of Kentucky's most notorious murder suspects, was once charged with being involved in eight murders. On Monday, he took a plea deal for one man's death.

It's not known if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.

Adidas has requested the federal court to dismiss or delay the lawsuit and order to the two parties to arbitration.

A Louisville family is shaken up but unharmed after a truck slammed into the front of their house on New Cut Road near West Indian Trail last week.

'I did it to kill people': 11-year old Louisville girl crashes truck into home

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Cyber Monday is one of the biggest shopping days of the year, not just for national stores but also local retailers who rely on hometown dedication.

For three years, Quest Outdoors on Shelbyville Road has been catering to the online web sales for Cyber Monday, and this year was no exception.

“It’s like a whirlwind ... a maelstrom of activity,” said Quest Outdoors owner Ryan King. “We’re just doing our best to do what we do.”

Ever since Midnight Monday, the store has offered 20 percent off online orders. While sales associates were busy helping customers on the retail floor upstairs, downstairs is where most of the action is taking place.

For nearly 16 hours, employees will be boxing and sealing packages to ensure the soon-to-be gifts arrive at its destination in a timely manner. Some orders taken Monday were from as far away as Hawaii while other orders from right in Louisville.

Quest Outdoors has one location, and employees know they need to pull out all the stops when it comes to competing with national, big box outdoor stores.

“You are never going to compete all the way… but not competing at all I don’t think is an option, either,” King said.

King said he does not bring in extra people to help with the orders because they “always step up to the plate” and many have worked Cyber Monday before.

Quest does about 25 percent of its annual sales in just the four weeks leading up to Christmas.

“Cyber Monday is definitely a huge push," King said. "We definitely notice it. People all work together. It’s amazing.”

King said some of his employees will stay into the early morning on Tuesday to get every order shipped.

