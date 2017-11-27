Louisville man who faced death penalty will serve 10 years for manslaughter

A Louisville man who faced the death penalty will now serve just 10 years for manslaughter.

Ricky Kelly, known as one of Kentucky's most notorious murder suspects, was once charged with being involved in eight murders. On Monday, he took a plea deal for one man's death.

Kelly, who has been locked up since 2006 on various charges, pleaded guilty to manslaughter for the August 2005 shooting death of LaJuante Jackson. As part of the deal, he agreed to serve 10 years in prison.

Prosecutors said Kelly shot Jackson 10 times to protect a drug trafficking organization. He was set to go to trial in December and once faced the death penalty in this case.

The 44-year-old was originally charged with complicity to eight murders in 2010. Those charges were dropped in 2013, and the case moved to federal court. But the same year, a key witness for the prosecution against Kelly was murdered.

The case was then pushed back to state court in 2014. Prosecutors called the case "challenging" and released a statement, which reads in part:

"In any case where we are not able to go forward with all the witnesses, we have to balance the likelihood of conviction from a jury which is denied the full picture with the certainty of an immediate conviction through a plea," said Commonwealth's Attorney Tom Wine. "This plea represents a choice that we feel most benefits the family of the victim and the safety of the community."