LACETT | UK’s Jones faces discipline from Stoops, will still play in bowl game

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It seemed like Kentucky linebacker Jordan Jones was looking for trouble Saturday against Louisville. Now he has to answer to his head coach.

The UK junior went head-to-head with Lamar Jackson in a first quarter wrestling match. He finished Saturday’s loss with three personal fouls.

Mark Stoops said Monday on his radio show Jones would face discipline but would still play in UK's bowl game. Stoops did add Jones would have to do some things to get back in good standing.

This isn't the first issue for Jones this year. He missed out on the spring game after missing a team meeting. He was also caught spitting in the direction of some fans in the season opening game at Southern Miss.

