LACETT | UK’s Jones faces discipline from Stoops, will still pla - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LACETT | UK’s Jones faces discipline from Stoops, will still play in bowl game

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It seemed like Kentucky linebacker Jordan Jones was looking for trouble Saturday against Louisville. Now he has to answer to his head coach.

The UK junior went head-to-head with Lamar Jackson in a first quarter wrestling match. He finished Saturday’s loss with three personal fouls. 

Mark Stoops said Monday on his radio show Jones would face discipline but would still play in UK's bowl game. Stoops did add Jones would have to do some things to get back in good standing.

This isn't the first issue for Jones this year. He missed out on the spring game after missing a team meeting. He was also caught spitting in the direction of some fans in the season opening game at Southern Miss.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.