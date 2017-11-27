Spirit of Jefferson sells at auction for more than $165,000 - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Spirit of Jefferson sells at auction for more than $165,000

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Government auctioned off the Spirit of Jefferson on Monday to make room for the Mary M. Miller riverboat.

The bidding started at $100,000, and four bids were placed. The winning bidder took it home for more than $165,000, including taxes and fees.

The boat is 83-feet long and can hold 300 passengers.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

