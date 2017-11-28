Tenn. man accused of stealing from religious mission on Eastern Parkway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police say a man has been arrested after he stole credit cards from a religious mission.

According to an arrest report, the incident occurred on Sunday, Nov. 19, just before 10 p.m., in the 1300 block of Eastern Parkway, near the intersection with Barret Avenue.

Police say 40-year-old Brad Malone of Paris, Tennessee, walked into the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints Mission, and stole several items, including credit cards.

Malone's actions were captured on surveillance video, according to the arrest report. Police say he was also captured on video using credit cards stolen in the course of the burglary.

Malone was arrested Monday afternoon and charged with third-degree burglary. He is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.

