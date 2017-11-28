Jeffersonville plant fined more than $200,000 after worker's death

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's only been about a month since family and friends lost Melissa Stephens at a car parts factory in Jeffersonville.

The mother was working at Autoneum when the coroner said she was involved in an accident with a machine and died.

"I'm not shocked that someone died there," said Fayth Hill, a former employee at Autoneum. "I am shocked at who it was, just because I knew her.

"I wouldn't call it a safe spot to work."

It looks like, at least on some levels, the Indiana Occupational Safety and Health Administration agrees with her.

OSHA dinged Autoneum with several safety violations totaling $224,000. The scathing report obtained by WDRB News spells out serious concerns at the River Ridge plant.

Here are the highlights:

Employees wore loose clothing and other items that could be drawn into machines.

Machines had pulleys and belts that exposed employees to hazards

Employees weren't properly trained to shut down machines in case of an emergency.

Those are the first wave of violations levied against Autoneum in southern Indiana, but the company is no stranger to OSHA. Since 2013, the company has now been sited for 38 violations. Fines total close to $900,000.

"I'm extremely surprised that it's not a bigger number," Hall said.

Autoneum responded to the fines at the Jeffersonville plant Tuesday with a statement. It reads, in part:

"As a globally producing company, we constantly monitor our production procedures and define necessary actions to ensure a safe working environment. As an example, our production staff is regularly trained at all locations on occupational risks and hazards. This includes the correct operating of machinery and equipment."

Related Stories:

OSHA investigating workplace death at Jeffersonville manufacturing plant

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.