Jeffersonville plant fined more than $200,000 after worker's death

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's only been about a month since family and friends lost Melissa Stephens at a car parts factory in Jeffersonville.
The mother was working at Autoneum when the coroner said she was involved in an accident with a machine and died.
"I'm not shocked that someone died there," said Fayth Hill, a former employee at Autoneum. "I am shocked at who it was, just because I knew her.
"I wouldn't call it a safe spot to work."
It looks like, at least on some levels, the Indiana Occupational Safety and Health Administration agrees with her.
OSHA dinged Autoneum with several safety violations totaling $224,000. The scathing report obtained by WDRB News spells out serious concerns at the River Ridge plant.
Here are the highlights:
Those are the first wave of violations levied against Autoneum in southern Indiana, but the company is no stranger to OSHA. Since 2013, the company has now been sited for 38 violations. Fines total close to $900,000.
"I'm extremely surprised that it's not a bigger number," Hall said.
Autoneum responded to the fines at the Jeffersonville plant Tuesday with a statement. It reads, in part:
"As a globally producing company, we constantly monitor our production procedures and define necessary actions to ensure a safe working environment. As an example, our production staff is regularly trained at all locations on occupational risks and hazards. This includes the correct operating of machinery and equipment."
Related Stories:
OSHA investigating workplace death at Jeffersonville manufacturing plant
Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.
For online public file assistance, contact: Harry Beam hbeam@wdrb.com (502) 584-6441
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.