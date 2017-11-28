Jeffersonville plant fined more than $200K after worker's death - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Jeffersonville plant fined more than $200K after worker's death

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Jeffersonville plant where a worker died last month has been fined more than $200,000 for safety violations. 

The Indiana Occupational Safety and Health Administration investigated the Autoneum plant following the death of 44-year-old Melissa Stephens, who died at the Autoneum North America facility at River Ridge in Jeffersonville after she was involved in an incident with a piece of equipment at the plant. 

IOSHA began its investigation on Oct. 23, two days after Stephens' death, and issued its findings on Nov. 15.

IOSHA found that: employees were wearing loose clothing and other items that could be drawn into machines; that machines had pulleys and belts that exposed employees to hazards; and that employees weren't properly trained to shut down machines in an emergency.

Since 2013, Autoneum has been cited for 38 violations and potential fines of $892,489, including the latest fine. 

Autoneum, which makes car parts for Ford and GM, must correct the hazards by Dec. 8.

The $224,000 fine is due by Nov. 30. 

