POV | The End of the Lamar Jackson Era

If I were a betting man -- which I’m not (simply because I’m not very good at it), I’d bet that Lamar Jackson has played his last game in Papa John’s Stadium.

I’ve watched college football passionately since 1966 when Ara Parseghian “tied one for the Gipper!” in the game in which number one Notre Dame, 8-0, disappointingly played for the tie against number two Michigan State -- which was 9-0 -- and was subsequently voted national champs.

But I digress.

In all those years, I’ve never seen a player like Lamar Jackson – no one who, so literally, saw the game in slow motion and could do the things he can. We all knew he was fast and quickly learned how elusive he was, but few of us realized how strong and durable he’s become. When most quarterbacks run, they slide to avoid getting hit. But not Jackson

We’ve enjoyed this phenomenal football player for three years now and saw him win the Heisman Trophy last year. Yet we’ve seen him all but ignored this year despite having even more impressive numbers than last season.

How can that be? Am I just a homer who’s deceiving himself, or does Lamar Jackson truly deserve to be the Heisman winner for a second straight year?

I don’t believe anyone in college football is qualified to even carry his water. But call us with your thoughts.

I’m Bill Lamb, and that’s my Point of View.

