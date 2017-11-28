POLICE: Man raped Bloomington woman after forcing her out of whe - WDRB 41 Louisville News

POLICE: Man raped Bloomington woman after forcing her out of wheelchair

Austin Bishop (Image Courtesy: Fox59) Austin Bishop (Image Courtesy: Fox59)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was arrested in Bloomington, Indiana after police say a woman stated he forced her from her wheelchair and raped her inside her home.

According to Fox59, the incident happened on Sunday.

Police say the victim stated 20-year-old Austin Bishop came to her home to "talk," and when he was allowed into the home, he allegedly began assaulting her.

According to police, Bishop pushed the victim, who is in her 20s, from her wheelchair and onto the floor. Investigators say Bishop allegedly raped her and then threatened her with a knife.

Officials say there were visible injuries on the victim's hands.

Authorities say Bishop stated he committed the crime because he had not taken medication for a mental illness over the course of a few days.

Fox59's story states that Bishop allegedly admitted the offense to a relative, who then contacted police.

He's charged with rape and criminal confinement. 

