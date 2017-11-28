Indiana State Police mourns loss of canine named 'Camo' - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Indiana State Police mourns loss of canine named 'Camo'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Indiana State Police has lost one of its retired canines.

According to a news release from the department, 12-year-old canine Camo was euthanized Friday morning after a lengthy battle with Degenerative Myelopathy.

"I am deeply saddened by the death of Camo," said District Commander Lt. Jeff Payne, in a statement. "He was an invaluable asset to our district for nearly 10 years. He undoubtedly saved lives and made our communities safer. He will be greatly missed."

Camo, a German Shepherd, began his career with ISP in June 2007. Over the years, Camo and his partner, Master Trooper Greg Magee, patrolled the streets of Indianapolis, assisting with drug searches, human trafficking investigations and evidence searches. Police say that in one investigation, Camo found 27 kilos of cocaine. In another he discovered over 2,000 pounds of marijuana. His largest single cash seizure in a single incident was over $2 million.

In 2009, Camo began working with the Indiana State Police SWAT team, where he was called to "nearly every SWAT situation," according to the news release. Since 2013, he had responded to more than 450 SWAT calls.

"Camo was more than a canine," said Magee, in a statement. "He was family. I knew I could always count on him to cover my back and be there when I needed him. He loved going to work every day and each time he heard my police car, his excitement was exuberant. I will hold the memory of Camo deeply in my heart and feel so fortunate to have been his partner for more than 10 years."

