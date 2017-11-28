The Highlands kicks off the holiday season with Bardstown Road Aglow

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - The 32nd Bardstown Road Aglow will help you get into the holiday spirit the first Saturday in December.

Shop, dine and hangout on Bardstown Road near Baxter Avenue from dusk until 10 p.m.

Polar Palooza happens at Eastern Parkway from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Walk away with a Maker's Mark take-home Giving Mug dipped in the iconic red wax. They are available at participating locations for $10 and the proceeds go to Apron.

The Kentucky chapter of Les Dames d'Escoffier (LDEIKY) will hold its third annual bake sale at Ramsi's Café on the World.

On Saturday, December 2 from 1 to 5 p.m., a variety of festive treats will be available for purchase, including homemade cookies, breads, cakes, cupcakes, muffins, scones, pies, and much more from local celebrated chefs, skilled bakers, and LDEIKY members.

Baked goods will be priced at $6 and up, and all proceeds will benefit LDEIKY's scholarship fund.

