Fort Wayne mother who suffocated children to undergo additional - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Fort Wayne mother who suffocated children to undergo additional mental health exam

Posted: Updated:

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) -- A judge has approved a mental health examination for a woman charged with fatally shooting a Fort Wayne neighbor before she killed her two young children.

The attorney for 30-year-old Amber Pasztor requested the exam during a court hearing Monday on the murder charges she faces in the September 2016 death of 66-year-old Frank Macomber. Authorities say Pasztor fled in Macomber's car with her children, prompting an Amber Alert before they were found fatally suffocated in Elkhart.

Pasztor is serving a 130-year prison sentence after pleading guilty but mentally ill to murder in the deaths of 7-year-old Lilliana Hernandez and 6-year-old Rene Pasztor.

The (Fort Wayne) Journal Gazette reports defense lawyer Randall Hammond wants a mental health expert to also review previous exams of Pasztor before her Allen County trial.

