Some 'Lights Under Louisville' patrons have vehicles towed after parking in empty Kmart lot

Some patrons of 'Lights Under Louisville' were surprised to find their vehicles had been towed from the vacant Kmart parking lot on Poplar Level Road.

Some people are finding out the hard way that the owner of the parking lot of the now vacant Kmart on Poplar Level Road is towing vehicles.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- If you think the old Kmart on Poplar Level Road is good place to park for Lights Under Louisville, think again.

While the storefront remains vacant, the owner of the property doesn’t want anyone using the parking lot, and violators are being towed.

The popular underground light show costs $27 per vehicle, so some people are looking for a place to meet and consolidate into a single car before entering the Mega Cavern.

Peter Park, a Tennessee investor who owns the old the Kmart through his firm, P&M Investment Co., tells WDRB he doesn’t want to be liable for vehicles left on his lot or damage to the property.

“We’ve got to protect our property,” Park said.

Park said he has even been alerted by police to potential drug deals going down on the lot since the Kmart closed.

A viewer told WDRB the tow truck company charged him $138 to retrieve his car, plus $20 for each additional day.

Related:

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.