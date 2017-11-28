Lawrenceburg man accused of trying to arrange sex with child - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Lawrenceburg man accused of trying to arrange sex with child

Posted: Updated:
Charles Walls (Source: Franklin County Detention Center) Charles Walls (Source: Franklin County Detention Center)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Anderson County, Kentucky, man has been arrested after investigators say he was engaging in explicit conversations online in order to arrange a meeting with a minor for sexual purposes.

According to a news release from Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear's office, 36-year-old Charles Wesley Walls, of Lawrenceburg, Kentucky, was taken into custody on Sunday, Nov. 26. He is charged with one count of engaging in the unlawful use of an electronic communications system to procure a minor or peace officer for sexual offenses, and one count of promotion of human trafficking of an underage person.

The Department of Criminal Investigations, a division of Beshear's office, determined that Walls was, "engaging in explicit conversations online in order to acquire a minor for sex and engage the minor in human trafficking," according to the news release.

Walls was taken to the Franklin County Regional Jail on a $100,000 full-cash bond.

"Protecting Kentucky's children from online sexual predators and those that seek to exploit them is one of our most important duties," Beshear said, in a statement. "I appreciate the investigators in my office for working with KSP, the Lawrenceburg Police Department and the Anderson County Sheriff's Office to make this arrest."

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News.

