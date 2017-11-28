Against The Grain plans microbrewery, beer garden at 'Swiss Hall' property

Against The Grain plans to keep its brewery and smokehouse at Slugger Field.

Against The Grain brewery plans to buy the Swiss Hall property at 719 Lynn Street.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville craft brewery Against The Grain plans to turn the Swiss Hall property in the St. Joseph neighborhood into a microbrewery, beer garden and venue for events and concerts.

Against The Grain has the property at 719 Lynn Street under contract pending a rezoning, according to Sam Cruz, one of the partners in the brewery.

It would be the fast-growing brewery’s third location. Against The Grain plans to keep its brewery and smokehouse at Slugger Field and its production facility in Portland, Cruz said.

The Fraternal Order of Police Deputy Lodge 25 has the Swiss Hall property listed for sale for $875,000. No one from the lodge returned a call for comment.

Against The Grain plans to renovate the three-story Swiss Hall building into a small bar serving pub fare, a banquet hall and music venue and staff offices, according to a rezoning application filed earlier this month with Louisville Metro Planning and Design.

The 2.6-acre site includes a large green space that Against The Grain plans to make into a beer garden “with multiple tables and social activity space.”

As for the two small buildings behind the Swiss Hall, one will become an “outdoor bar and food stand” to serve the beer garden, while the other will be “small brewery” with “very minimal production,” according to the application.

Adam Watson, another of the brewery’s partners, said the project could be done by late 2018, depending on how long it takes to get the property rezoned.

He said the partners have been quiet about the project so far because the rezoning is not certain. Against The Grain is looking to change the property from multi-family residential zoning to commercial.

The Swiss Hall property is around the corner from Zanzabar, another popular concert venue, a Sunergos coffee shop and Nord’s Bakery.

Against The Grain plans to “preserve the historic significance that Swiss Hall has with the Germantown Neighborhood,” according to the rezoning application.

