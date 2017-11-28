Top Democrats abruptly pull out of White House meeting after Trump tweet

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Top Democratic leaders in Congress have abruptly pulled out of a planned meeting with President Donald Trump about taxes and the budget after he attacked them on Twitter.

Trump tweeted early Tuesday that "I don't see a deal!" with Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer and top House Democrat Nancy Pelosi.

Meeting with “Chuck and Nancy” today about keeping government open and working. Problem is they want illegal immigrants flooding into our Country unchecked, are weak on Crime and want to substantially RAISE Taxes. I don’t see a deal! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 28, 2017

Schumer and Pelosi are shooting back with a statement asking for talks with top GOP leaders in Congress. They said, "given that the president doesn't see a deal between Democrats and the White House, we believe the best path forward is to continue negotiating with our Republican counterparts in Congress instead."

Congress faces a Dec. 8 deadline to pass stopgap legislation to keep the government open.

They added, "we don't have any time to waste."

