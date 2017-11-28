Top Democrats abruptly pull out of White House meeting after Tru - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Top Democrats abruptly pull out of White House meeting after Trump tweet

Posted: Updated:

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Top Democratic leaders in Congress have abruptly pulled out of a planned meeting with President Donald Trump about taxes and the budget after he attacked them on Twitter.

Trump tweeted early Tuesday that "I don't see a deal!" with Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer and top House Democrat Nancy Pelosi.

Schumer and Pelosi are shooting back with a statement asking for talks with top GOP leaders in Congress. They said, "given that the president doesn't see a deal between Democrats and the White House, we believe the best path forward is to continue negotiating with our Republican counterparts in Congress instead."

Congress faces a Dec. 8 deadline to pass stopgap legislation to keep the government open.

They added, "we don't have any time to waste."

Copyright 2017 by The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

