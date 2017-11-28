Indiana University suspends fraternity activities until spring - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Indiana University suspends fraternity activities until spring

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky .(WDRB) -- Greek life for male students is on hold at Indiana University.

The Bloomington campus' fraternities are suspended from hosting events until spring.

It was a unanimous decision made by a student council.

The decision affects fraternities' social and new member activities, but does not include campus sororities.

Indiana University is the seventh university to do this because of student safety concerns. At least four fraternity pledges died at U.S. colleges this year.

University leaders say they want to create a safer environment for all students.

