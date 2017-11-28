Southern Indiana fiddler nominated for 'Best Bluegrass Album' Grammy

HENRYVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana musician is nominated for a 2018 Grammy Award.

Michael Cleveland's "Fiddler's Dream" is nominated for Best Bluegrass Album.

Blind since birth, the Henryville native picked up a violin for the first time at age four. He started playing classical music while at the Kentucky School for the Blind, but he preferred the sound of bluegrass. He is now a ten-time International Bluegrass Music Association Award-winning fiddler.

In a video promoting his "Fiddler's Dream:" album, he says "I'm still a traditional bluegrass fiddler player, and I really enjoy and always will enjoy traditional bluegrass." And Cleveland says he's getting a lot more into songwriting and picking up the mandolin.

In addition to his solo effort, Cleveland also plays with his band, Flamekeeper. He is also featured in an upcoming documentary titled "Flamekeeper - The Michael Cleveland Story."

Michael Cleveland's "Fiddler's Dream" is up against The Infamous Stringduster's "Laws of Gravity," Bobby Osborne's "Original," Noam Pikelny's "Universal Favorite" and Rhonda Vincent and The Rage's "All the Rage: In Concert Number One (Live)" for Best Bluegrass Album.

The 60th Grammy Awards will be handed out in New York City on January 28, 2018.

Related stories:

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.