Crews break ground on 2 Whiskey Row hotels with very different styles

The arrests are the result of investigations over the past several months, according to police.

It's not known if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.

Top Democratic leaders in Congress have abruptly pulled out of a planned meeting with President Donald Trump about taxes and the budget after he attacked them on Twitter.

Louisville craft brewery Against The Grain plans to turn the Swiss Hall property in the St. Joseph neighborhood into a microbrewery, beer garden and venue for events and concerts.

Against The Grain brewery plans to buy the Swiss Hall property at 719 Lynn Street.

Ricky Kelly, known as one of Kentucky's most notorious murder suspects, was once charged with being involved in eight murders. On Monday, he took a plea deal for one man's death.

The storefront remains vacant, but the owner of the property says he doesn’t want anyone using the parking lot.

Some 'Lights Under Louisville' patrons have vehicles towed after parking in empty Kmart lot

Adidas has requested the federal court to dismiss or delay the lawsuit and order to the two parties to arbitration.

Evidence suggests Rick Pitino was 'aware and supported' recruiting scheme, Adidas says in court filing

A Louisville family is shaken up but unharmed after a truck slammed into the front of their house on New Cut Road near West Indian Trail last week.

'I did it to kill people': 11-year old Louisville girl crashes truck into home

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A groundbreaking was held Tuesday for two new hotels on Whiskey Row more than two years after a massive fire ripped through the historic district.

The two hotels, Hotel Distil and Moxy Hotel, are next to each other, but their owners are aiming to attract two very different clienteles.

Hotel Distil was originally supposed to be part of the Westin Hotels & Resorts brand but now it will be a boutique hotel branded under Marriott International. A night there will cost about $250 and will aim toward an older, more elegant crowd.

"As we went through the process and started seeing images and talking among ourselves, we figured out that we weren't building a Westin Hotel," said Steve Poe, Developer and President and CEO of Poe Companies. "We were actually building our own unique, boutique, upscale hotel."

Moxy Hotel will be directly behind Hotel Distil on Washington Street, and it will be geared toward a younger, millennial crowd. A night there will cost about $150. Poe calls the Moxy "not your father's Buick."

"Moxy is a European brand," Poe said. "It's Marriott affiliated. It's cool. It's edgy. It's hip. It's got a lot of energy."

Between both hotels, there will be 320 new rooms.

"It's working with the community to restore something, and we have already started and done a great job," Poe said. "Make it a place that's vibrant and exciting and not only the local community loves, but people across the world love to come to see."

The project was planned to cost $90 million but will end up costing more than $100 million.

"We're making it more upscale, more 'boutique-y,'" Poe said. "Just adding a lot of things to make the hotel a special place."

They're both scheduled to open in summer 2019.

