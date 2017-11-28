LMPD investigating shooting at 38th and West Jefferson Streets

Police are investigating after a man was found in the street at 38th and Jefferson with a gunshot wound on Nov. 28, 2017.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday afternoon in the Shawnee neighborhood.

A MetroSafe supervisor says it happened in the area of 38th and West Jefferson Streets.

Authorities say a call about the shooting was received just before 2 p.m. Authorities say officers responded on a report of man found shot in the street. There's no word yet on the victim's condition.

This story will be updated as more details become available.

