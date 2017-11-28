Technicians chasing pesky lighting problem on the Big Four Bridge

The arrests are the result of investigations over the past several months, according to police.

It's not known if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.

Top Democratic leaders in Congress have abruptly pulled out of a planned meeting with President Donald Trump about taxes and the budget after he attacked them on Twitter.

Louisville craft brewery Against The Grain plans to turn the Swiss Hall property in the St. Joseph neighborhood into a microbrewery, beer garden and venue for events and concerts.

Against The Grain brewery plans to buy the Swiss Hall property at 719 Lynn Street.

Ricky Kelly, known as one of Kentucky's most notorious murder suspects, was once charged with being involved in eight murders. On Monday, he took a plea deal for one man's death.

The storefront remains vacant, but the owner of the property says he doesn’t want anyone using the parking lot.

Some 'Lights Under Louisville' patrons have vehicles towed after parking in empty Kmart lot

Adidas has requested the federal court to dismiss or delay the lawsuit and order to the two parties to arbitration.

A Louisville family is shaken up but unharmed after a truck slammed into the front of their house on New Cut Road near West Indian Trail last week.

'I did it to kill people': 11-year old Louisville girl crashes truck into home

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There is a big problem with the Big Four Bridge, and most who use the walkway may not have even noticed. In fact, the problem is only visible after the sun goes down.

At night, when the bridge is illuminated with multi-colored lights, a large section of the Big Four is in the dark. There are banks of lights that are not functioning properly.

“There's miles and miles of conduit, and literally hundreds of connections throughout the bridge that control multiple different lights,” said Gary Pepper, Facilities Director for the Waterfront Development Corp.

A series of control boxes tell the lights when to go on and off and what color. The problem is that moisture is somehow getting into those boxes and shorting them out.

“We have to go back and figure out where the moisture is wicking in from, clean it, dry it and do a new gasket,” Pepper said.

The control boxes are on the underside of the bridge and difficult to access. What is even more challenging is the problem is random.

“We're just constantly chasing it,” Pepper said. “We can't fix it until it breaks.”

It has been an issue since the lights were installed more than two years ago.

“Everything is made for outdoors, but you could just have one cracked pipe or some leaky connection or a screw that wasn't tightened down properly,” Pepper said.

Pepper admits he is in the dark about a solution.

“Ninety percent of it has been fine, but we seem to be chasing this one problem we can't get,” Pepper said.

Pepper plans to bring in a specialized electrician to shed some light.

“Usually, we're on it pretty quickly," he said. "But this particular one, we're having problems, because there's an entire span that's giving some grief."

Pepper said he hopes to get the electrician on the job within the next couple of weeks if the weather holds. The good news for the cash-strapped Waterfront Development Corporation is that the broken parts are still under warranty.

