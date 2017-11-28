Amber Alert: Police step up search for missing 3-year-old in North Carolina

The arrests are the result of investigations over the past several months, according to police.

The arrests are the result of investigations over the past several months, according to police.

It's not known if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.

It's not known if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.

Top Democratic leaders in Congress have abruptly pulled out of a planned meeting with President Donald Trump about taxes and the budget after he attacked them on Twitter.

Top Democratic leaders in Congress have abruptly pulled out of a planned meeting with President Donald Trump about taxes and the budget after he attacked them on Twitter.

Louisville craft brewery Against The Grain plans to turn the Swiss Hall property in the St. Joseph neighborhood into a microbrewery, beer garden and venue for events and concerts.

Louisville craft brewery Against The Grain plans to turn the Swiss Hall property in the St. Joseph neighborhood into a microbrewery, beer garden and venue for events and concerts.

Against The Grain brewery plans to buy the Swiss Hall property at 719 Lynn Street.

Against The Grain brewery plans to buy the Swiss Hall property at 719 Lynn Street.

Ricky Kelly, known as one of Kentucky's most notorious murder suspects, was once charged with being involved in eight murders. On Monday, he took a plea deal for one man's death.

Ricky Kelly, known as one of Kentucky's most notorious murder suspects, was once charged with being involved in eight murders. On Monday, he took a plea deal for one man's death.

The storefront remains vacant, but the owner of the property says he doesn’t want anyone using the parking lot.

The storefront remains vacant, but the owner of the property says he doesn’t want anyone using the parking lot.

Some 'Lights Under Louisville' patrons have vehicles towed after parking in empty Kmart lot

Some 'Lights Under Louisville' patrons have vehicles towed after parking in empty Kmart lot

Adidas has requested the federal court to dismiss or delay the lawsuit and order to the two parties to arbitration.

Adidas has requested the federal court to dismiss or delay the lawsuit and order to the two parties to arbitration.

Evidence suggests Rick Pitino was 'aware and supported' recruiting scheme, Adidas says in court filing

Evidence suggests Rick Pitino was 'aware and supported' recruiting scheme, Adidas says in court filing

A Louisville family is shaken up but unharmed after a truck slammed into the front of their house on New Cut Road near West Indian Trail last week.

A Louisville family is shaken up but unharmed after a truck slammed into the front of their house on New Cut Road near West Indian Trail last week.

'I did it to kill people': 11-year old Louisville girl crashes truck into home

'I did it to kill people': 11-year old Louisville girl crashes truck into home

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (AP) - A statewide Amber Alert has been issued for a missing North Carolina girl.

Onslow County Sheriff Hans Miller told local media outlets that investigators need a break in their search for 3-year-old Mariah Kay Woods, who was reported missing from her home around 6 a.m. on Monday.

Kristy Woods told WITN-TV in Greenville that she last saw Mariah around 11 p.m. Sunday when she checked on her. She said her boyfriend saw the toddler around midnight when she got up and he told her to go back to bed. Once they realized she was missing, the couple called authorities.

The home is just west of Jacksonville and Marine Corps Air Station New River.

Mariah Kay Woods. She was last seen at 2405 Lot 7 Dawson Cabin Rd Jacksonville, North Carolina at 11:30 p.m. in bed at her home. The abductor is unknown at this time, with an unknown direction of travel.

Mariah is described as 2'9" tall, 28 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen in pink and white panties.

If you have any information regarding the location of the girl, call the Onslow County, North Carolina Sheriff's Office at 910-455-3113.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.