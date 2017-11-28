Amber Alert: Police step up search for missing 3-year-old in Nor - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Amber Alert: Police step up search for missing 3-year-old in North Carolina

Posted: Updated:

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (AP) - A statewide Amber Alert has been issued for a missing North Carolina girl.

Onslow County Sheriff Hans Miller told local media outlets that investigators need a break in their search for 3-year-old Mariah Kay Woods, who was reported missing from her home around 6 a.m. on Monday.

Kristy Woods told WITN-TV in Greenville that she last saw Mariah around 11 p.m. Sunday when she checked on her. She said her boyfriend saw the toddler around midnight when she got up and he told her to go back to bed. Once they realized she was missing, the couple called authorities.

The home is just west of Jacksonville and Marine Corps Air Station New River.

Mariah Kay Woods. She was last seen at 2405 Lot 7 Dawson Cabin Rd Jacksonville, North Carolina at 11:30 p.m. in bed at her home. The abductor is unknown at this time, with an unknown direction of travel. 

Mariah is described as 2'9" tall, 28 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.  She was last seen in pink and white panties. 

 If you have any information regarding the location of the girl, call the Onslow County, North Carolina Sheriff's Office at 910-455-3113.

