3-year-old injured by debris after a bullet hit something inside a home in the Park Hill neighborhood

The arrests are the result of investigations over the past several months, according to police.

It's not known if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.

Top Democratic leaders in Congress have abruptly pulled out of a planned meeting with President Donald Trump about taxes and the budget after he attacked them on Twitter.

Top Democrats abruptly pull out of White House meeting after Trump tweet

Louisville craft brewery Against The Grain plans to turn the Swiss Hall property in the St. Joseph neighborhood into a microbrewery, beer garden and venue for events and concerts.

Against The Grain brewery plans to buy the Swiss Hall property at 719 Lynn Street.

Against The Grain plans microbrewery, beer garden at 'Swiss Hall' property

Ricky Kelly, known as one of Kentucky's most notorious murder suspects, was once charged with being involved in eight murders. On Monday, he took a plea deal for one man's death.

Louisville man who faced death penalty will serve 10 years for manslaughter

The storefront remains vacant, but the owner of the property says he doesn’t want anyone using the parking lot.

Some 'Lights Under Louisville' patrons have vehicles towed after parking in empty Kmart lot

Adidas has requested the federal court to dismiss or delay the lawsuit and order to the two parties to arbitration.

Evidence suggests Rick Pitino was 'aware and supported' recruiting scheme, Adidas says in court filing

A Louisville family is shaken up but unharmed after a truck slammed into the front of their house on New Cut Road near West Indian Trail last week.

'I did it to kill people': 11-year old Louisville girl crashes truck into home

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Debris hit by gunfire in the Park Hill neighborhood Tuesday afternoon left a young girl with minor injuries.

Louisville Metro Police were called to Patton Court near South 13th Street about 2 p.m. When they arrived, they found a 3-year-old girl with a graze wound above her eye.

LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell says the girl was not hit by gunfire. Instead, she was hit by debris, after a gun fired nearby hit something inside the home.

The child was taken to Norton Children’s Hospital and treated for minor injuries.

