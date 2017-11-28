3-year-old injured by debris after a bullet hit something inside - WDRB 41 Louisville News

3-year-old injured by debris after a bullet hit something inside a home in the Park Hill neighborhood

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Debris hit by gunfire in the Park Hill neighborhood Tuesday afternoon left a young girl with minor injuries. 

Louisville Metro Police were called to Patton Court near South 13th Street about 2 p.m.  When they arrived, they found a 3-year-old girl with a graze wound above her eye. 

LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell says the girl was not hit by gunfire.  Instead, she was hit by debris, after a gun fired nearby hit something inside the home. 

The child was taken to Norton Children’s Hospital and treated for minor injuries. 

