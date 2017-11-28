3-year-old injured by debris after a bullet hit something inside a home in the Park Hill neighborhood

A Louisville family is shaken up but unharmed after a truck slammed into the front of their house on New Cut Road near West Indian Trail last week.More >>
A Louisville family is shaken up but unharmed after a truck slammed into the front of their house on New Cut Road near West Indian Trail last week.More >>
Adidas has requested the federal court to dismiss or delay the lawsuit and order to the two parties to arbitration.More >>
Adidas has requested the federal court to dismiss or delay the lawsuit and order to the two parties to arbitration.More >>
The storefront remains vacant, but the owner of the property says he doesn’t want anyone using the parking lot.More >>
The storefront remains vacant, but the owner of the property says he doesn’t want anyone using the parking lot.More >>
Ricky Kelly, known as one of Kentucky's most notorious murder suspects, was once charged with being involved in eight murders. On Monday, he took a plea deal for one man's death.More >>
Ricky Kelly, known as one of Kentucky's most notorious murder suspects, was once charged with being involved in eight murders. On Monday, he took a plea deal for one man's death.More >>
Louisville craft brewery Against The Grain plans to turn the Swiss Hall property in the St. Joseph neighborhood into a microbrewery, beer garden and venue for events and concerts.More >>
Louisville craft brewery Against The Grain plans to turn the Swiss Hall property in the St. Joseph neighborhood into a microbrewery, beer garden and venue for events and concerts.More >>
Top Democratic leaders in Congress have abruptly pulled out of a planned meeting with President Donald Trump about taxes and the budget after he attacked them on Twitter.More >>
Top Democratic leaders in Congress have abruptly pulled out of a planned meeting with President Donald Trump about taxes and the budget after he attacked them on Twitter.More >>
It's not known if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.More >>
It's not known if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.More >>
The arrests are the result of investigations over the past several months, according to police.More >>
The arrests are the result of investigations over the past several months, according to police.More >>
California authorities launched a dragnet Monday for an inmate with a distinctive skull-face tattoo who vanished from a work crew.More >>
California authorities launched a dragnet Monday for an inmate with a distinctive skull-face tattoo who vanished from a work crew.More >>
The incident reportedly happened on Thanksgiving at a home in Barbourville, Kentucky.More >>
The incident reportedly happened on Thanksgiving at a home in Barbourville, Kentucky.More >>
According to a MetroSafe supervisor, the incident took place just before 2 p.m. near the intersection of Patton Court and S. 13th Street.More >>
According to a MetroSafe supervisor, the incident took place just before 2 p.m. near the intersection of Patton Court and S. 13th Street.More >>
It happened on Tuesday afternoon.More >>
It happened on Tuesday afternoon.More >>
Amber Pasztor is serving a 130-year prison sentence after pleading guilty, but mentally ill, in the murder of her children.More >>
Amber Pasztor is serving a 130-year prison sentence after pleading guilty, but mentally ill, in the murder of her children.More >>
He's charged with promotion of human trafficking.More >>
He's charged with promotion of human trafficking.More >>
According to an arrest report, witnesses told police the suspect was the aggressor in the situation.More >>
According to an arrest report, witnesses told police the suspect was the aggressor in the situation.More >>
He's charged with rape and criminal confinement.More >>
He's charged with rape and criminal confinement.More >>