Ky. man accused of stabbing woman 25 times - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Ky. man accused of stabbing woman 25 times

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man already convicted of attempted murder returns to the courtroom, now accused of stabbing a woman 25 times.

An attorney entered a not guilty plea on Fred Brown's behalf.

The incident reportedly happened on Thanksgiving at a home in Barbourville, Kentucky. The area is about 100 miles southeast of Lexington.

Someone heard a woman scream "don't let him kill me," and called police.

Police say Brown had stabbed a woman 25 times.

Neighbors say the two had an argument. "She was in a situation. She tried to leave, I do know that, and couldn't. A couple of other people even offered her a place to stay," said Lonnie Davis, a neighbor.

There's no word on the woman's condition.

Court records show Brown pleaded guilty to the attempted murder of another woman in 2006, and was released from prison last year.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

