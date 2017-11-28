Ky. man accused of stabbing woman 25 times

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man already convicted of attempted murder returns to the courtroom, now accused of stabbing a woman 25 times.



An attorney entered a not guilty plea on Fred Brown's behalf.

The incident reportedly happened on Thanksgiving at a home in Barbourville, Kentucky. The area is about 100 miles southeast of Lexington.

Someone heard a woman scream "don't let him kill me," and called police.

Police say Brown had stabbed a woman 25 times.

Neighbors say the two had an argument. "She was in a situation. She tried to leave, I do know that, and couldn't. A couple of other people even offered her a place to stay," said Lonnie Davis, a neighbor.



There's no word on the woman's condition.

Court records show Brown pleaded guilty to the attempted murder of another woman in 2006, and was released from prison last year.

