Louisville Cardinals get first loss of the season at Purdue

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WDRB) - In its first road game of the season, Louisville took Purdue to the brink in a raucous Mackey Arena environment, but fell short, 66-57, in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

Down by two with a minute to play, Louisville failed to rebound a Purdue basket, and the Boilermakers capitalized on the second chance to extend the lead to four. On the ensuing inbound pass, Quentin Snider caught the ball and immediately traveled. Purdue hit two free throws, all but sealing the game.

Neither team shot better than 33 percent from the field, a testament to both the quality of the defense and the inefficiency of both team's offense.

Sophomore guard V.J. King led the Cardinals with 17 points and six rebounds.

Watch U of L interim head coach David Padgett's full press conference in the video player above.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.