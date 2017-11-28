Experts warn that live Christmas trees could carry thousands of bugs into your home

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The smell of a real tree may smell like Christmas, but that tree could infest your home with bugs.

Pest control company Safer Brand says as many as 25,000 bugs can live in one tree.

Most of the bugs aren't dangerous and will eventually die. But aphids, spiders, mites, praying mantises, beetles and sawflies are among the list of bugs that can survive in your home.

Safer Brand says its important to look closely at the tree for bug nests before buying it and bringing it into your home.

The company also recommends leaving the tree in your garage for a few days and shaking it out to dislodge any bugs.

