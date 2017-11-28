Change in school calendar means 2 more weeks of summer vacation for West Clark students

The arrests are the result of investigations over the past several months, according to police.

The arrests are the result of investigations over the past several months, according to police.

It's not known if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.

It's not known if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.

Top Democratic leaders in Congress have abruptly pulled out of a planned meeting with President Donald Trump about taxes and the budget after he attacked them on Twitter.

Top Democratic leaders in Congress have abruptly pulled out of a planned meeting with President Donald Trump about taxes and the budget after he attacked them on Twitter.

Louisville craft brewery Against The Grain plans to turn the Swiss Hall property in the St. Joseph neighborhood into a microbrewery, beer garden and venue for events and concerts.

Louisville craft brewery Against The Grain plans to turn the Swiss Hall property in the St. Joseph neighborhood into a microbrewery, beer garden and venue for events and concerts.

Against The Grain brewery plans to buy the Swiss Hall property at 719 Lynn Street.

Against The Grain brewery plans to buy the Swiss Hall property at 719 Lynn Street.

Ricky Kelly, known as one of Kentucky's most notorious murder suspects, was once charged with being involved in eight murders. On Monday, he took a plea deal for one man's death.

Ricky Kelly, known as one of Kentucky's most notorious murder suspects, was once charged with being involved in eight murders. On Monday, he took a plea deal for one man's death.

The storefront remains vacant, but the owner of the property says he doesn’t want anyone using the parking lot.

The storefront remains vacant, but the owner of the property says he doesn’t want anyone using the parking lot.

Some 'Lights Under Louisville' patrons have vehicles towed after parking in empty Kmart lot

Some 'Lights Under Louisville' patrons have vehicles towed after parking in empty Kmart lot

Adidas has requested the federal court to dismiss or delay the lawsuit and order to the two parties to arbitration.

Adidas has requested the federal court to dismiss or delay the lawsuit and order to the two parties to arbitration.

Evidence suggests Rick Pitino was 'aware and supported' recruiting scheme, Adidas says in court filing

Evidence suggests Rick Pitino was 'aware and supported' recruiting scheme, Adidas says in court filing

A Louisville family is shaken up but unharmed after a truck slammed into the front of their house on New Cut Road near West Indian Trail last week.

A Louisville family is shaken up but unharmed after a truck slammed into the front of their house on New Cut Road near West Indian Trail last week.

'I did it to kill people': 11-year old Louisville girl crashes truck into home

'I did it to kill people': 11-year old Louisville girl crashes truck into home

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Students in the West Clark Community Schools district will get two more weeks of summer next year after a change in the school calendar.

Word of the change traveled fast in middle school.

"I heard, like, a little rumor of maybe something," said Brianna Balmer, an 8th grader at Silver Creek Middle School.

But this time, the rumors are true for Balmer and her friend. The West Clark School Board voted to end the the use of the so-called "balanced calendar." Instead of school getting out in June, and kids going back in July. The new school year will run from Aug. 8th, 2018 and end May 24th, 2019.

"I think that's definitely an improvement," said Rebecca Schwartz, an 8th grader.

The longer summer vacation means shorter mid-year breaks, with one week instead of two for fall and spring.

"I don't like that the breaks are shorter, but I like that the summer is longer," said Cheyenne Palmer, a 7th grader.

"I'd prefer the two weeks during the year," Blamer admitted.

Most southern Indiana school districts shifted to a 9-week-on, 2-week-off school schedule in an effort to address the summer brain drain.

"We didn't see a significant difference for us in test scores, so when we looked at the calendar and then polling teachers and students, we just felt like it was a better decision for West Clark to go back to the -- we call it the 'traditional calendar,' but it's not quite traditional," explained Doug Coffman of the West Clark Community Schools board.

In fact, the new calendar is less traditional as it includes three "e-learning days," where students do regular classwork online from home.

The e-learning days are scheduled for October 15th, 2018 and April 1st and May 6th, 2019. Coffman says e-learning may also replace snow days.

But there's a problem: the calendar is now out of line with neighboring school systems. A side-by-side comparison with New Albany's school calendar shows that the breaks and start days don't line up. That's important because students from both districts feed into Prosser Career Education Center, a southern Indiana vocational school.

"We're all trying to get on the same page," said Coffman.

Greater Clark Community Schools and Clarksville Community School Corporation have yet to vote on a school calendar. West Clark Community Schools is hoping they follow suit on a longer summer.

In the meantime, West Clark students say they already have plans on what they will be doing during those two extra weeks of summer.

Seventh grader Bryson Ledbetter says he plans to, "play more sports and hang out with friends."

Indiana state law requires 180 instructional days for public school children.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.