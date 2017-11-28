Trump says US will 'take care of it' following N. Korea missile launch

A Louisville family is shaken up but unharmed after a truck slammed into the front of their house on New Cut Road near West Indian Trail last week.More >>
A Louisville family is shaken up but unharmed after a truck slammed into the front of their house on New Cut Road near West Indian Trail last week.More >>
Adidas has requested the federal court to dismiss or delay the lawsuit and order to the two parties to arbitration.More >>
Adidas has requested the federal court to dismiss or delay the lawsuit and order to the two parties to arbitration.More >>
The storefront remains vacant, but the owner of the property says he doesn’t want anyone using the parking lot.More >>
The storefront remains vacant, but the owner of the property says he doesn’t want anyone using the parking lot.More >>
Ricky Kelly, known as one of Kentucky's most notorious murder suspects, was once charged with being involved in eight murders. On Monday, he took a plea deal for one man's death.More >>
Ricky Kelly, known as one of Kentucky's most notorious murder suspects, was once charged with being involved in eight murders. On Monday, he took a plea deal for one man's death.More >>
Louisville craft brewery Against The Grain plans to turn the Swiss Hall property in the St. Joseph neighborhood into a microbrewery, beer garden and venue for events and concerts.More >>
Louisville craft brewery Against The Grain plans to turn the Swiss Hall property in the St. Joseph neighborhood into a microbrewery, beer garden and venue for events and concerts.More >>
Top Democratic leaders in Congress have abruptly pulled out of a planned meeting with President Donald Trump about taxes and the budget after he attacked them on Twitter.More >>
Top Democratic leaders in Congress have abruptly pulled out of a planned meeting with President Donald Trump about taxes and the budget after he attacked them on Twitter.More >>
It's not known if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.More >>
It's not known if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.More >>
The arrests are the result of investigations over the past several months, according to police.More >>
The arrests are the result of investigations over the past several months, according to police.More >>