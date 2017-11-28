New Albany homicide victim hired hit man to kill ex-wife in 2016 - WDRB 41 Louisville News

New Albany homicide victim hired hit man to kill ex-wife in 2016

Mark McCane

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- A man shot and killed last week is tied to an accidental shooting a year ago as well as a murder-for-hire plot against his ex-wife.

According to a news release from the Floyd County Sheriff's Department, 49-year-old Mark McCane of Floyds Knobs died from multiple gunshot wounds after he was shot at a home in the 3000 block of Moccasin Ridge Court near Charlestown Road last Wednesday.

But that wasn't the first time McCane’s name has come up in a shooting.

According to police, in January 2015, someone tried to kill McCane’s ex-wife in the parking lot of a daycare in Prospect. The gun misfired multiple times, and she was able to drive away.

Prospect Police have not identified or named who the attempted shooter was. During the course of that investigation, police identified McCane as a person of interest but not as the shooter.

“We found that there had been trouble through the marriage,” Prospect Police Chief Jeff Sherrard said. “He became a person of interest in our case.”

Fast-forward to November 2016, when McCane was accidentally shot in the back by someone cleaning a gun in his Floyds Knobs home. During the course of that investigation, detectives said that the man who accidentally shot McCane was a second hit man McCane hired to kill his wife.

“Everyone has a right to live in peace, regardless of their family situation," Floyd County Prosecutor Keith Henderson said at the time. "So we’re going to do our part and hold this individual accountable for what we believe he has done and hopefully give some peace to this family.”

McCane was set to begin a trial for conspiracy to commit murder charges in January.

At this point, detectives said its too early to say why McCane was killed, but they are exploring all options, including the possibility that it could have been a self-defense shooting.

