New Albany homicide victim hired hit man to kill ex-wife in 2016

David Padgett was disappointed in his team's first loss of the season, but said he was encouraged by his team's effort and intensity in a 66-57 defeat at Purdue.

Louisville craft brewery Against The Grain plans to turn the Swiss Hall property in the St. Joseph neighborhood into a microbrewery, beer garden and venue for events and concerts.

Against The Grain brewery plans to buy the Swiss Hall property at 719 Lynn Street.

Tuesday night's JCPS board meeting took place at Jeffersontown High School, where a fight that involved a school resource officer erupted earlier this month.

Police say they found several "shotgun-shaped flashlights," but when a trooper tried to turn one of them on, it wouldn't work...

Semi truck driver accused of being high on meth while texting-and-driving in Hardin County

The storefront remains vacant, but the owner of the property says he doesn’t want anyone using the parking lot.

Some 'Lights Under Louisville' patrons have vehicles towed after parking in empty Kmart lot

A Louisville family is shaken up but unharmed after a truck slammed into the front of their house on New Cut Road near West Indian Trail last week.

'I did it to kill people': 11-year old Louisville girl crashes truck into home

A family in the Highlands is on alert after their garage was broken into, and the thief took off with thousands of dollars in equipment.

Man steals thousands of dollars in landscaping equipment from family's garage in the Highlands

NBC has announced that "Today" show co-host Matt Lauer has been fired due to inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace.

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- A man shot and killed last week is tied to an accidental shooting a year ago as well as a murder-for-hire plot against his ex-wife.

According to a news release from the Floyd County Sheriff's Department, 49-year-old Mark McCane of Floyds Knobs died from multiple gunshot wounds after he was shot at a home in the 3000 block of Moccasin Ridge Court near Charlestown Road last Wednesday.

But that wasn't the first time McCane’s name has come up in a shooting.

According to police, in January 2015, someone tried to kill McCane’s ex-wife in the parking lot of a daycare in Prospect. The gun misfired multiple times, and she was able to drive away.

Prospect Police have not identified or named who the attempted shooter was. During the course of that investigation, police identified McCane as a person of interest but not as the shooter.

“We found that there had been trouble through the marriage,” Prospect Police Chief Jeff Sherrard said. “He became a person of interest in our case.”

Fast-forward to November 2016, when McCane was accidentally shot in the back by someone cleaning a gun in his Floyds Knobs home. During the course of that investigation, detectives said that the man who accidentally shot McCane was a second hit man McCane hired to kill his wife.

“Everyone has a right to live in peace, regardless of their family situation," Floyd County Prosecutor Keith Henderson said at the time. "So we’re going to do our part and hold this individual accountable for what we believe he has done and hopefully give some peace to this family.”

McCane was set to begin a trial for conspiracy to commit murder charges in January.

At this point, detectives said its too early to say why McCane was killed, but they are exploring all options, including the possibility that it could have been a self-defense shooting.

