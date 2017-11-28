Semi truck driver accused of being high on meth while texting-an - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Semi truck driver accused of being high on meth while texting-and-driving in Hardin County

Jimmy Wyrick (Source: Hardin County Detention Center) Jimmy Wyrick (Source: Hardin County Detention Center)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A semi truck driver from Texas was arrested in Hardin County Tuesday morning after police say he was high on methamphetamine when he was caught texting-and-driving.

According to an arrest report, the incident occurred just after 11 a.m. on I-65 in Sonora, Kentucky.

Kentucky State Police say 49-year-old Jimmy Wyrick wasn't wearing a seatbelt when he was seen driving a semi truck southbound on I-65. According to the arrest report, he was swerving in and out of lanes. 

After a trooper pulled him over, his phone registered receipt of a text message. Wyrick allegedly denied that he had been texting-and-driving, but police say his phone displayed a half-completed text message that had been started by Wyrick.

As the traffic stop continued, police say Wyrick, "was struggling to provide the correct paperwork and his body language indicated that he was nervous."

According to the arrest report, he gave police permission to search his vehicle. Police say they found several "shotgun-shaped flashlights," but when a trooper tried to turn one of them on, it wouldn't work. 

A close examination of the "flashlight" revealed a bag of methamphetamine inside, according to police.

Wyrick allegedly admitted to smoking meth the night before at the rest area. Police say they also found a glass meth pipe inside the vehicle. 

Police say Wyrick had pinpointed pupils, slow speech and had difficulty standing on one leg.

He was eventually arrested and charged with -- among other things -- careless driving, driving a motor vehicle while texting, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. 

He is currently being held in the Hardin County Detention Center.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

