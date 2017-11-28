David Padgett was disappointed in his team's first loss of the season, but said he was encouraged by his team's effort and intensity in a 66-57 defeat at Purdue.

CRAWFORD | Louisville lacked execution, but not toughness, in loss at Purdue

Louisville craft brewery Against The Grain plans to turn the Swiss Hall property in the St. Joseph neighborhood into a microbrewery, beer garden and venue for events and concerts.

Against The Grain brewery plans to buy the Swiss Hall property at 719 Lynn Street.

Tuesday night's JCPS board meeting took place at Jeffersontown High School, where a fight that involved a school resource officer erupted earlier this month.

Police say they found several "shotgun-shaped flashlights," but when a trooper tried to turn one of them on, it wouldn't work...

Semi truck driver accused of being high on meth while texting-and-driving in Hardin County

The storefront remains vacant, but the owner of the property says he doesn’t want anyone using the parking lot.

Some 'Lights Under Louisville' patrons have vehicles towed after parking in empty Kmart lot

A Louisville family is shaken up but unharmed after a truck slammed into the front of their house on New Cut Road near West Indian Trail last week.

'I did it to kill people': 11-year old Louisville girl crashes truck into home

A family in the Highlands is on alert after their garage was broken into, and the thief took off with thousands of dollars in equipment.

Man steals thousands of dollars in landscaping equipment from family's garage in the Highlands

NBC has announced that "Today" show co-host Matt Lauer has been fired due to inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A semi truck driver from Texas was arrested in Hardin County Tuesday morning after police say he was high on methamphetamine when he was caught texting-and-driving.

According to an arrest report, the incident occurred just after 11 a.m. on I-65 in Sonora, Kentucky.

Kentucky State Police say 49-year-old Jimmy Wyrick wasn't wearing a seatbelt when he was seen driving a semi truck southbound on I-65. According to the arrest report, he was swerving in and out of lanes.

After a trooper pulled him over, his phone registered receipt of a text message. Wyrick allegedly denied that he had been texting-and-driving, but police say his phone displayed a half-completed text message that had been started by Wyrick.

As the traffic stop continued, police say Wyrick, "was struggling to provide the correct paperwork and his body language indicated that he was nervous."

According to the arrest report, he gave police permission to search his vehicle. Police say they found several "shotgun-shaped flashlights," but when a trooper tried to turn one of them on, it wouldn't work.

A close examination of the "flashlight" revealed a bag of methamphetamine inside, according to police.

Wyrick allegedly admitted to smoking meth the night before at the rest area. Police say they also found a glass meth pipe inside the vehicle.

Police say Wyrick had pinpointed pupils, slow speech and had difficulty standing on one leg.

He was eventually arrested and charged with -- among other things -- careless driving, driving a motor vehicle while texting, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

He is currently being held in the Hardin County Detention Center.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.