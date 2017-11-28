Metro Corrections working on plan to create 'risk level' categor - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Metro Corrections working on plan to create 'risk level' categories for HIP inmates

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Metro Corrections leaders said Tuesday they're working on a plan to categorize HIP inmates as low, medium or high risk.

At its monthly meeting Tuesday, the Jail Policy Committee said there aren't enough officers to cover the jail and monitor every HIP inmate on a daily basis.

“It’s a public safety issue but also a resource issue,” said Steve Durham, Assistant Director of LMDC “We’re trying to improve both levels of that.”

Durham said, currently, all HIP inmates are treated the same.

“Right now, everyone is in the same sort of lane," he said. "In other words, they’re supervised in the same way, whether they would be traditionally considered a low risk, moderate or high risk."

The HIP work group intends to change that so inmates are monitored properly, according to their potential risk levels.

“We’re going to establish some minimum criteria for the low risk, moderate risk and high risk,” Durham said.

Durham said, for example, inmates considered low risk would not require as much supervision, mainly monitoring the ankle bracelet signals. For medium risk inmates, officers would make more phone calls and more face-to-face visits with the inmates. And high risk inmates would require even more supervision.

“They would include things like weekly face-to-face visits to the HIP office, random drug testing and schedules and limited movement in the community," Durham said.

Jail leaders hope adding clearer directions with this plan will better protect the public and prevent HIP inmates from committing more crime and winding up back in jail.

The group will meet next week to continue working on the plans, but there is no current time line on when any of these ideas might take effect. 

