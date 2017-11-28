Metro Corrections working on plan to create 'risk level' categories for HIP inmates

David Padgett was disappointed in his team's first loss of the season, but said he was encouraged by his team's effort and intensity in a 66-57 defeat at Purdue.

CRAWFORD | Louisville lacked execution, but not toughness, in loss at Purdue

Louisville craft brewery Against The Grain plans to turn the Swiss Hall property in the St. Joseph neighborhood into a microbrewery, beer garden and venue for events and concerts.

Against The Grain brewery plans to buy the Swiss Hall property at 719 Lynn Street.

Tuesday night's JCPS board meeting took place at Jeffersontown High School, where a fight that involved a school resource officer erupted earlier this month.

Police say they found several "shotgun-shaped flashlights," but when a trooper tried to turn one of them on, it wouldn't work...

Semi truck driver accused of being high on meth while texting-and-driving in Hardin County

The storefront remains vacant, but the owner of the property says he doesn’t want anyone using the parking lot.

Some 'Lights Under Louisville' patrons have vehicles towed after parking in empty Kmart lot

A Louisville family is shaken up but unharmed after a truck slammed into the front of their house on New Cut Road near West Indian Trail last week.

'I did it to kill people': 11-year old Louisville girl crashes truck into home

A family in the Highlands is on alert after their garage was broken into, and the thief took off with thousands of dollars in equipment.

Man steals thousands of dollars in landscaping equipment from family's garage in the Highlands

NBC has announced that "Today" show co-host Matt Lauer has been fired due to inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Metro Corrections leaders said Tuesday they're working on a plan to categorize HIP inmates as low, medium or high risk.

At its monthly meeting Tuesday, the Jail Policy Committee said there aren't enough officers to cover the jail and monitor every HIP inmate on a daily basis.

“It’s a public safety issue but also a resource issue,” said Steve Durham, Assistant Director of LMDC “We’re trying to improve both levels of that.”

Durham said, currently, all HIP inmates are treated the same.

“Right now, everyone is in the same sort of lane," he said. "In other words, they’re supervised in the same way, whether they would be traditionally considered a low risk, moderate or high risk."

The HIP work group intends to change that so inmates are monitored properly, according to their potential risk levels.

“We’re going to establish some minimum criteria for the low risk, moderate risk and high risk,” Durham said.

Durham said, for example, inmates considered low risk would not require as much supervision, mainly monitoring the ankle bracelet signals. For medium risk inmates, officers would make more phone calls and more face-to-face visits with the inmates. And high risk inmates would require even more supervision.

“They would include things like weekly face-to-face visits to the HIP office, random drug testing and schedules and limited movement in the community," Durham said.

Jail leaders hope adding clearer directions with this plan will better protect the public and prevent HIP inmates from committing more crime and winding up back in jail.

The group will meet next week to continue working on the plans, but there is no current time line on when any of these ideas might take effect.

