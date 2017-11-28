19 people submit application to fill Dan Johnson's vacated Metro Council seat

David Padgett was disappointed in his team's first loss of the season, but said he was encouraged by his team's effort and intensity in a 66-57 defeat at Purdue.

David Padgett was disappointed in his team's first loss of the season, but said he was encouraged by his team's effort and intensity in a 66-57 defeat at Purdue.

CRAWFORD | Louisville lacked execution, but not toughness, in loss at Purdue

CRAWFORD | Louisville lacked execution, but not toughness, in loss at Purdue

Louisville craft brewery Against The Grain plans to turn the Swiss Hall property in the St. Joseph neighborhood into a microbrewery, beer garden and venue for events and concerts.

Louisville craft brewery Against The Grain plans to turn the Swiss Hall property in the St. Joseph neighborhood into a microbrewery, beer garden and venue for events and concerts.

Against The Grain brewery plans to buy the Swiss Hall property at 719 Lynn Street.

Against The Grain brewery plans to buy the Swiss Hall property at 719 Lynn Street.

Tuesday night's JCPS board meeting took place at Jeffersontown High School, where a fight that involved a school resource officer erupted earlier this month.

Tuesday night's JCPS board meeting took place at Jeffersontown High School, where a fight that involved a school resource officer erupted earlier this month.

Police say they found several "shotgun-shaped flashlights," but when a trooper tried to turn one of them on, it wouldn't work...

Police say they found several "shotgun-shaped flashlights," but when a trooper tried to turn one of them on, it wouldn't work...

Semi truck driver accused of being high on meth while texting-and-driving in Hardin County

Semi truck driver accused of being high on meth while texting-and-driving in Hardin County

The storefront remains vacant, but the owner of the property says he doesn’t want anyone using the parking lot.

The storefront remains vacant, but the owner of the property says he doesn’t want anyone using the parking lot.

Some 'Lights Under Louisville' patrons have vehicles towed after parking in empty Kmart lot

Some 'Lights Under Louisville' patrons have vehicles towed after parking in empty Kmart lot

A Louisville family is shaken up but unharmed after a truck slammed into the front of their house on New Cut Road near West Indian Trail last week.

A Louisville family is shaken up but unharmed after a truck slammed into the front of their house on New Cut Road near West Indian Trail last week.

'I did it to kill people': 11-year old Louisville girl crashes truck into home

'I did it to kill people': 11-year old Louisville girl crashes truck into home

A family in the Highlands is on alert after their garage was broken into, and the thief took off with thousands of dollars in equipment.

A family in the Highlands is on alert after their garage was broken into, and the thief took off with thousands of dollars in equipment.

Man steals thousands of dollars in landscaping equipment from family's garage in the Highlands

Man steals thousands of dollars in landscaping equipment from family's garage in the Highlands

NBC has announced that "Today" show co-host Matt Lauer has been fired due to inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace.

NBC has announced that "Today" show co-host Matt Lauer has been fired due to inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A sexual harassment scandal left a Louisville Metro Council seat vacant, and the council is now reviewing applications for the job.

People living in District 21 had until 5 p.m. Tuesday to submit paperwork to apply to finish Dan Johnson's term. Nineteen people have signed up for the position.

Democratic caucus spokesperson Tony Hyatt said the number could change if people sent their application by mail or are deemed ineligible.

“The process we’re in right now is the county attorney is reviewing all the qualifications, making sure the people who have applied actually live in the district,” Hyatt said.

A panel removed Johnson from office on Nov. 17, saying he violated an agreement that would have allowed him to keep his seat following allegations of sexual harassment.

The council needs a majority to vote to fill the vacancy.

"A special meeting will be called by the president,” Hyatt said. “Now, we've got to take action before Dec. 17. That's our 30-day cutoff. If we don't do anything, then the mayor could appoint.”

The final vote is expected on Dec. 14, the last meeting of the year.

Candidates will have an opportunity to speak before Metro Council at a special meeting before the vote.

When Nicole George announced her candidacy from Metro Council in April, she did not know she would end up applying for the position before the 2018 election.

“I will say there is certainly a collective sigh of relief at least by folks that I’ve spoken with," George said. "Folks are looking forward to moving forward,” George said.

Below are all 19 applicants:

Nikki Boyd

Christopher Brown

Scott Davis

Greg Dearing

Chase Gardner

Nicole George

Glenda Granholm

Amanda Hay

Michael Jupin

Vitalis Lanshima

Mick Parsons

David Riggs

Rhett Sample

Jonathan Shane

Bret Shultz

Erich Shumake

Patrick Smith

Kristen Tipton

Yani Vozos

Related Stories:

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.