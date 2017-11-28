19 people submit application to fill Dan Johnson's vacated Metro - WDRB 41 Louisville News

19 people submit application to fill Dan Johnson's vacated Metro Council seat

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A sexual harassment scandal left a Louisville Metro Council seat vacant, and the council is now reviewing applications for the job.

People living in District 21 had until 5 p.m. Tuesday to submit paperwork to apply to finish Dan Johnson's term. Nineteen people have signed up for the position.

Democratic caucus spokesperson Tony Hyatt said the number could change if people sent their application by mail or are deemed ineligible.

“The process we’re in right now is the county attorney is reviewing all the qualifications, making sure the people who have applied actually live in the district,” Hyatt said.

A panel removed Johnson from office on Nov. 17, saying he violated an agreement that would have allowed him to keep his seat following allegations of sexual harassment.

The council needs a majority to vote to fill the vacancy.

"A special meeting will be called by the president,” Hyatt said. “Now, we've got to take action before Dec. 17. That's our 30-day cutoff. If we don't do anything, then the mayor could appoint.”

The final vote is expected on Dec. 14, the last meeting of the year.

Candidates will have an opportunity to speak before Metro Council at a special meeting before the vote.

When Nicole George announced her candidacy from Metro Council in April, she did not know she would end up applying for the position before the 2018 election.  

“I will say there is certainly a collective sigh of relief at least by folks that I’ve spoken with," George said. "Folks are looking forward to moving forward,” George said.

Below are all 19 applicants:

  • Nikki Boyd
  • Christopher Brown
  • Scott Davis
  • Greg Dearing
  • Chase Gardner
  • Nicole George
  • Glenda Granholm
  • Amanda Hay
  • Michael Jupin
  • Vitalis Lanshima
  • Mick Parsons
  • David Riggs
  • Rhett Sample
  • Jonathan Shane
  • Bret Shultz
  • Erich Shumake
  • Patrick Smith
  • Kristen Tipton
  • Yani Vozos

