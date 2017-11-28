Man found shot and killed in vacant Shelby Park home

David Padgett was disappointed in his team's first loss of the season, but said he was encouraged by his team's effort and intensity in a 66-57 defeat at Purdue.

Louisville coach David Padgett after a loss at Purdue. (WDRB photo by Eric Crawford)

CRAWFORD | Louisville lacked execution, but not toughness, in loss at Purdue

Louisville craft brewery Against The Grain plans to turn the Swiss Hall property in the St. Joseph neighborhood into a microbrewery, beer garden and venue for events and concerts.

Against The Grain brewery plans to buy the Swiss Hall property at 719 Lynn Street.

Against The Grain plans microbrewery, beer garden at 'Swiss Hall' property

Tuesday night's JCPS board meeting took place at Jeffersontown High School, where a fight that involved a school resource officer erupted earlier this month.

Police say they found several "shotgun-shaped flashlights," but when a trooper tried to turn one of them on, it wouldn't work...

Semi truck driver accused of being high on meth while texting-and-driving in Hardin County

The storefront remains vacant, but the owner of the property says he doesn’t want anyone using the parking lot.

Some 'Lights Under Louisville' patrons have vehicles towed after parking in empty Kmart lot

A Louisville family is shaken up but unharmed after a truck slammed into the front of their house on New Cut Road near West Indian Trail last week.

'I did it to kill people': 11-year old Louisville girl crashes truck into home

A family in the Highlands is on alert after their garage was broken into, and the thief took off with thousands of dollars in equipment.

Man steals thousands of dollars in landscaping equipment from family's garage in the Highlands

NBC has announced that "Today" show co-host Matt Lauer has been fired due to inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was found dead Tuesday afternoon in the Shelby Park neighborhood.

LMPD said officers found the victim dead inside a vacant home in the 700 block of Camp Street. The man had suffered a gunshot wound.

Officers have made no arrests and they have no suspects right now. The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating the death.

