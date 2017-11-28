'Notorious killer' Ricky Kelly takes plea deal for 10-year prison sentence

David Padgett was disappointed in his team's first loss of the season, but said he was encouraged by his team's effort and intensity in a 66-57 defeat at Purdue.

CRAWFORD | Louisville lacked execution, but not toughness, in loss at Purdue

Louisville craft brewery Against The Grain plans to turn the Swiss Hall property in the St. Joseph neighborhood into a microbrewery, beer garden and venue for events and concerts.

Against The Grain brewery plans to buy the Swiss Hall property at 719 Lynn Street.

Tuesday night's JCPS board meeting took place at Jeffersontown High School, where a fight that involved a school resource officer erupted earlier this month.

Police say they found several "shotgun-shaped flashlights," but when a trooper tried to turn one of them on, it wouldn't work...

Semi truck driver accused of being high on meth while texting-and-driving in Hardin County

The storefront remains vacant, but the owner of the property says he doesn’t want anyone using the parking lot.

Some 'Lights Under Louisville' patrons have vehicles towed after parking in empty Kmart lot

A Louisville family is shaken up but unharmed after a truck slammed into the front of their house on New Cut Road near West Indian Trail last week.

'I did it to kill people': 11-year old Louisville girl crashes truck into home

A family in the Highlands is on alert after their garage was broken into, and the thief took off with thousands of dollars in equipment.

Man steals thousands of dollars in landscaping equipment from family's garage in the Highlands

NBC has announced that "Today" show co-host Matt Lauer has been fired due to inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ricky Kelly has been considered one of Louisville's most notorious killers, and he could be a free man back on the streets in six years.

Kelly, who has been in custody since 2006, pleaded guilty to manslaughter for the August 2005 shooting death of LaJuante Jackson. As part of the agreement, he agreed to serve 10 years in prison.

"Ricky was one cog in the wheel," said former Commonwealth Attorney Dave Stengel, adding that prosecutors brought Kelly to his attention in the late 1990s.

"They said, 'Boss, we've got a whole drug, murder syndicate here.'"

Kelly was eventually indicted in connection with eight murders, but he never went to trial for any of the cases.

"I remember begging the federal prosecutor to take it, because I was afraid that Mark Baker was going to get killed," Stengel said.

Stengel said he asked for help from the feds because Kelly was so dangerous. He even feared for his own prosecutors.

"These were very merciless men," he said. "I mean, and they had already killed several witnesses."

In fact, families of several of Kelly's alleged victims wouldn't agree to be interviewed for his story out of unapologetic fear.

Metro Councilman David James, who used to serve as a narcotics detective within LMPD, said he believes Kelly is a cold-blooded killer.

"I believe that he is one of the most notorious killers in our city," he said.

Despite his reputation, Kelly could be back on the streets in six years after Monday's plea.

"I think that's sad," James said. "I was looking forward to him going to a trial and a jury getting to exact punishment upon him for the crimes he has committed."

Kelly was scheduled to go to trial later this week, but he took the plea agreement at the last minute.

Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Elizabeth Jones Brown said the agreement was offered based on what the state can prove to a jury.

"The jury would be prohibited from knowing about his other crimes, about his record, about his reputation," she said. "So they would they would only be faced with the testimony of the witnesses as to this particular murder."

Kelly will have to serve at least 85 percent of the ten-year sentence, and he'll get credit for time served. But before he can be released, Kelly will have to go before the parole board.

