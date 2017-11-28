'Notorious killer' Ricky Kelly takes plea deal for 10-year priso - WDRB 41 Louisville News

'Notorious killer' Ricky Kelly takes plea deal for 10-year prison sentence

Posted: Updated:
Ricky Kelly Ricky Kelly

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ricky Kelly has been considered one of Louisville's most notorious killers, and he could be a free man back on the streets in six years.

Kelly, who has been in custody since 2006, pleaded guilty to manslaughter for the August 2005 shooting death of LaJuante Jackson. As part of the agreement, he agreed to serve 10 years in prison.

"Ricky was one cog in the wheel," said former Commonwealth Attorney Dave Stengel, adding that prosecutors brought Kelly to his attention in the late 1990s.

"They said, 'Boss, we've got a whole drug, murder syndicate here.'"

Kelly was eventually indicted in connection with eight murders, but he never went to trial for any of the cases.

"I remember begging the federal prosecutor to take it, because I was afraid that Mark Baker was going to get killed," Stengel said.

Stengel said he asked for help from the feds because Kelly was so dangerous. He even feared for his own prosecutors.

"These were very merciless men," he said. "I mean, and they had already killed several witnesses."

In fact, families of several of Kelly's alleged victims wouldn't agree to be interviewed for his story out of unapologetic fear.

Metro Councilman David James, who used to serve as a narcotics detective within LMPD, said he believes Kelly is a cold-blooded killer.

"I believe that he is one of the most notorious killers in our city," he said.

Despite his reputation, Kelly could be back on the streets in six years after Monday's plea.

"I think that's sad," James said. "I was looking forward to him going to a trial and a jury getting to exact punishment upon him for the crimes he has committed."

Kelly was scheduled to go to trial later this week, but he took the plea agreement at the last minute. 

Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Elizabeth Jones Brown said the agreement was offered based on what the state can prove to a jury. 

"The jury would be prohibited from knowing about his other crimes, about his record, about his reputation," she said. "So they would they would only be faced with the testimony of the witnesses as to this particular murder."

Kelly will have to serve at least 85 percent of the ten-year sentence, and he'll get credit for time served. But before he can be released, Kelly will have to go before the parole board.

Related Stories:

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.