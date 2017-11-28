Sen. Rand Paul says he hadn't talked to man who attacked him in 10 years

David Padgett was disappointed in his team's first loss of the season, but said he was encouraged by his team's effort and intensity in a 66-57 defeat at Purdue.

Louisville craft brewery Against The Grain plans to turn the Swiss Hall property in the St. Joseph neighborhood into a microbrewery, beer garden and venue for events and concerts.

Police say they found several "shotgun-shaped flashlights," but when a trooper tried to turn one of them on, it wouldn't work...

The storefront remains vacant, but the owner of the property says he doesn’t want anyone using the parking lot.

A Louisville family is shaken up but unharmed after a truck slammed into the front of their house on New Cut Road near West Indian Trail last week.

A family in the Highlands is on alert after their garage was broken into, and the thief took off with thousands of dollars in equipment.

NBC has announced that "Today" show co-host Matt Lauer has been fired due to inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three-and-a-half weeks after he was attacked outside his home, Kentucky U.S. Senator Rand Paul said on Fox News on Tuesday he was "blindsided" while cutting his grass.

"I was working in my yard with my earmuffs on ... to protect my hearing from the mower," Paul said in his first interview since the attack on Nov. 3. "I'd gotten off the mower facing downhill, and the attacker came running. I never saw him. In fact, the weird thing is I haven't talked to him in 10 years."

Though he didn't name him, police said the attacker is Paul's next door neighbor, Rene Boucher, who is charged with assault.

Paul was left with six broken ribs and fluid in his lungs. He added Tuesday that that fluid was caused by the fact that three of his ribs were displaced, an injury said to be incredibly painful that requires someone to use a breathing machine and do breathing exercises each day.

Since the attack, there's been speculation over what led up to it, with rumors alleging it was either political or a dispute over yard waste. Paul said Boucher indicated why he was upset after he attacked him, Paul isn't revealing just what he said.

"If someone mugs you, is it really justified for any reason?" Paul asked. "And so I think the more people belabored, 'Oh well, is it about yard clipping? Is it because he hates Donald Trump? Is it because you because you oppose Obamacare?'

"You don't really know what's in someone's mind."

It's expected to take several weeks for Paul to fully recover.

