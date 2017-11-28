Sen. Rand Paul says he hadn't talked to man who attacked him in - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Sen. Rand Paul says he hadn't talked to man who attacked him in 10 years

Posted: Updated:
Sen. Rand Paul and the man who police said attacked him, Rene Boucher. Sen. Rand Paul and the man who police said attacked him, Rene Boucher.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three-and-a-half weeks after he was attacked outside his home, Kentucky U.S. Senator Rand Paul said on Fox News on Tuesday he was "blindsided" while cutting his grass.

"I was working in my yard with my earmuffs on ... to protect my hearing from the mower," Paul said in his first interview since the attack on Nov. 3. "I'd gotten off the mower facing downhill, and the attacker came running. I never saw him. In fact, the weird thing is I haven't talked to him in 10 years."

Though he didn't name him, police said the attacker is Paul's next door neighbor, Rene Boucher, who is charged with assault.

Paul was left with six broken ribs and fluid in his lungs. He added Tuesday that that fluid was caused by the fact that three of his ribs were displaced, an injury said to be incredibly painful that requires someone to use a breathing machine and do breathing exercises each day.

Since the attack, there's been speculation over what led up to it, with rumors alleging it was either political or a dispute over yard waste. Paul said Boucher indicated why he was upset after he attacked him, Paul isn't revealing just what he said.

"If someone mugs you, is it really justified for any reason?" Paul asked. "And so I think the more people belabored, 'Oh well, is it about yard clipping? Is it because he hates Donald Trump? Is it because you because you oppose Obamacare?'

"You don't really know what's in someone's mind."

It's expected to take several weeks for Paul to fully recover.

Related Stories:

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.