CRAWFORD | Louisville lacked execution, but not toughness, in loss at Purdue

David Padgett was disappointed in his team's first loss of the season, but said he was encouraged by his team's effort and intensity in a 66-57 defeat at Purdue.More >>
David Padgett was disappointed in his team's first loss of the season, but said he was encouraged by his team's effort and intensity in a 66-57 defeat at Purdue.More >>
The University of Louisville men's soccer team advanced to the NCAA Elite Eight for a second straight season with a 2-0 win over Colgate on Sunday.More >>
The University of Louisville men's soccer team advanced to the NCAA Elite Eight for a second straight season with a 2-0 win over Colgate on Sunday.More >>
Former Louisville coach Rick Pitino says he's "living vicariously" through his son Richard, head coach at Minnesota, as he adjusts to life since being fired at Louisville.More >>
Former Louisville coach Rick Pitino says he's "living vicariously" through his son Richard, head coach at Minnesota, as he adjusts to life since being fired at Louisville.More >>
Lamar Jackson didn't put up his biggest performance in terms of numbers, but Saturday's 44-17 blowout of rival Kentucky may have been his most flawless performance.More >>
Lamar Jackson didn't put up his biggest performance in terms of numbers, but Saturday's 44-17 blowout of rival Kentucky may have been his most flawless performance.More >>
Eric Crawford provides five keys to watch during today's rivalry game between Louisville and Kentucky at Kroger Field in Lexington.More >>
Eric Crawford provides five keys to watch during today's rivalry game between Louisville and Kentucky at Kroger Field in Lexington.More >>
Louisville once again blew out to a big lead, then let off the gas before finishing St. Francis off 84-72 on Friday in the KFC Yum! Center.More >>
Louisville once again blew out to a big lead, then let off the gas before finishing St. Francis off 84-72 on Friday in the KFC Yum! Center.More >>
By releasing Brian Bowen to transfer now, the University of Louisville gives the player a chance to gain eligibility to play college basketball immediately.More >>
By releasing Brian Bowen to transfer now, the University of Louisville gives the player a chance to gain eligibility to play college basketball immediately.More >>
For the first time since its program was turned upside down in September, the Louisville basketball team looked like Louisville again on Tuesday night in the KFC Yum! Center.More >>
For the first time since its program was turned upside down in September, the Louisville basketball team looked like Louisville again on Tuesday night in the KFC Yum! Center.More >>
David Padgett was disappointed in his team's first loss of the season, but said he was encouraged by his team's effort and intensity in a 66-57 defeat at Purdue.More >>
David Padgett was disappointed in his team's first loss of the season, but said he was encouraged by his team's effort and intensity in a 66-57 defeat at Purdue.More >>
Adidas has requested the federal court to dismiss or delay the lawsuit and order to the two parties to arbitration.More >>
Adidas has requested the federal court to dismiss or delay the lawsuit and order to the two parties to arbitration.More >>
Former Louisville coach Rick Pitino says he's "living vicariously" through his son Richard, head coach at Minnesota, as he adjusts to life since being fired at Louisville.More >>
Former Louisville coach Rick Pitino says he's "living vicariously" through his son Richard, head coach at Minnesota, as he adjusts to life since being fired at Louisville.More >>
By releasing Brian Bowen to transfer now, the University of Louisville gives the player a chance to gain eligibility to play college basketball immediately.More >>
By releasing Brian Bowen to transfer now, the University of Louisville gives the player a chance to gain eligibility to play college basketball immediately.More >>
Newly released documents show how the University of Louisville is fighting back against penalties imposed on it by the NCAA's Committee of Infractions.More >>
Newly released documents show how the University of Louisville is fighting back against penalties imposed on it by the NCAA's Committee of Infractions.More >>
The University of Louisville has refunded the donations and ticket costs for 315 season tickets (controlled by 126 individuals and businesses), but potentially lower ticket sales for college hoops around the city may be more complicated than that.More >>
The University of Louisville has refunded the donations and ticket costs for 315 season tickets (controlled by 126 individuals and businesses), but potentially lower ticket sales for college hoops around the city may be more complicated than that.More >>
Pete and Debbie Padgett plan to give up a winter in San Diego to support their son, David, and his family as the Louisville basketball coach this season.More >>
Pete and Debbie Padgett plan to give up a winter in San Diego to support their son, David, and his family as the Louisville basketball coach this season.More >>
Eric Crawford with four takeaways from Louisville's season-opening win over George Mason.More >>
Eric Crawford with four takeaways from Louisville's season-opening win over George Mason.More >>