Construction to begin on New Albany's Mount Tabor Road in Summer - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Construction to begin on New Albany's Mount Tabor Road in Summer 2018

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More road construction is scheduled for next summer in New Albany.

On Tuesday, the city announced it will start the Mount Tabor Road project sometime in the summer. The area affected will be Mount Tabor Road between Grant Line and Klerner Lane.

Work includes new sidewalks, new drainage systems and making sure the road is stable along the hillsides.

A left-turn lane will also be added at Mount Tabor Road and Klerner Lane.

Authorities say 80 percent of the funds are coming from the federal government.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.