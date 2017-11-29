Ohio police officer accidentally hits partner with stun gun - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Ohio police officer accidentally hits partner with stun gun

Posted: Updated:

RIVERSIDE, Ohio –  Police say an Ohio police officer accidentally shot his partner with a stun gun while they tried to arrest a suspect.

The officer who was struck has been hospitalized, and he is expected to fully recover.

The Dayton Daily News reports the officers were responding to a domestic violence call in Riverside on Thanksgiving Day. Police say the man believed to be involved resisted arrest. One officer used his stun gun on the man, and police say one of the prongs hit his partner.

Body camera footage shows the officer who was hit falling to the ground and striking his head.

The 22-year-old suspect has been charged with obstructing official business, failure to disclose personal information and resisting arrest.

Court records show he pleaded not guilty Monday.

Copyright 2017 Fox News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.