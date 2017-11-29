Louisville man accused of attacking brother in motorized wheelch - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville man accused of attacking brother in motorized wheelchair

Posted: Updated:
Kendrick Elliott (Source: Louisville Metro Corrections) Kendrick Elliott (Source: Louisville Metro Corrections)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police say they arrested a man after he a assaulted his wheelchair-bound brother.

According to an arrest report, the incident took place at 8 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 20, at a home in the 4000 block of Churchman Avenue, just west of the interchange between the Watterson Expressway and Taylor Boulevard.

Police say 50-year-old Kendrick Elliott and his brother -- who has a prosthetic leg and uses a motorized wheelchair -- live at the same home. When Elliott's brother noticed that $10,000 worth of property was missing, police say Elliott admitted to stealing it.

At that point, police say Elliott and his brother got into an argument, and Elliott removed his brother's prosthetic leg and hit him with a chair.

Elliott was arrested at 10 a.m. on Tuesday and charged with theft by unlawful taking and fourth-degree assault. He is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.