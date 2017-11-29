Louisville man accused of attacking brother in motorized wheelchair

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police say they arrested a man after he a assaulted his wheelchair-bound brother.

According to an arrest report, the incident took place at 8 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 20, at a home in the 4000 block of Churchman Avenue, just west of the interchange between the Watterson Expressway and Taylor Boulevard.

Police say 50-year-old Kendrick Elliott and his brother -- who has a prosthetic leg and uses a motorized wheelchair -- live at the same home. When Elliott's brother noticed that $10,000 worth of property was missing, police say Elliott admitted to stealing it.

At that point, police say Elliott and his brother got into an argument, and Elliott removed his brother's prosthetic leg and hit him with a chair.

Elliott was arrested at 10 a.m. on Tuesday and charged with theft by unlawful taking and fourth-degree assault. He is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.

