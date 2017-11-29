Dinner & dancing will help area children with "Christmas in Cairo"

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - Enjoy dinner and dancing to help Louisville's most at-risk and vulnerable citizens.

Sparkle Dance Productions presents 'Christmas in Cairo' at the Kentucky Center. It's happening Saturday, December 2, 2017 at 8:00 p.m.

Dinner is included in the $45 ticket price. There is a suggested donation of one new, unwrapped toy which will be collected at the door. 100% of the net profit from ticket sales, as well as all toys collected will be donated to the Home of the Innocents.

Dinner will be catered by Colonnade Catering.

Click here for ticket information.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.