Dinner & dancing will help area children with "Christmas in Cair - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Dinner & dancing will help area children with "Christmas in Cairo"

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - Enjoy dinner and dancing to help Louisville's most at-risk and vulnerable citizens.

Sparkle Dance Productions presents 'Christmas in Cairo' at the Kentucky Center. It's happening Saturday, December 2, 2017 at 8:00 p.m.

Dinner is included in the $45 ticket price. There is a suggested donation of one new, unwrapped toy which will be collected at the door. 100% of the net profit from ticket sales, as well as all toys collected will be donated to the Home of the Innocents.

Dinner will be catered by Colonnade Catering.

