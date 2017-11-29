JCPS student arrested for bringing loaded weapon to Stuart Middle School

Keillor retired last year from his longtime radio show, but still produced "The Writer's Almanac" for syndication.

Garrison Keillor of 'Lake Wobegon' fame says he's been fired over allegations of inappropriate behavior

David Padgett was disappointed in his team's first loss of the season, but said he was encouraged by his team's effort and intensity in a 66-57 defeat at Purdue.

CRAWFORD | Louisville lacked execution, but not toughness, in loss at Purdue

A family in the Highlands is on alert after their garage was broken into, and the thief took off with thousands of dollars in equipment.

Man steals thousands of dollars in landscaping equipment from family's garage in the Highlands

The former "Today Show" co-host called the pinching Lauer's most annoying habit.

Katie Couric said Matt Lauer pinched her 'on the a** a lot' in 2012 interview

A Louisville family is shaken up but unharmed after a truck slammed into the front of their house on New Cut Road near West Indian Trail last week.

'I did it to kill people': 11-year old Louisville girl crashes truck into home

NBC News said Wednesday it fired longtime "Today" show host Matt Lauer for "inappropriate sexual behavior" involving a network employee that started when both were stationed at the Sochi Olympics in 2014 and continued beyond that assignment.

Federal and local law enforcement officials say five Louisville residents suspected of being involved in gang activity have been indicted and arrested.

The tip from fellow students that alerted security about the gun.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A student is being disciplined for bringing a loaded weapon to Stuart Middle School.

Jefferson County Public Schools says the principals of Stuart and Frost Middle Schools sent an alert to parents on Wednesday.

The "One Call" alert said that two students told their parents that a Stuart student on bus 558 had a weapon in his backpack.

JCPS Security and Louisville Metro Police investigated and went to the home of the student. A loaded gun was found in his backpack. There is reason to believe the student had the weapon at school on Tuesday.

The student was arrested and is being disciplined according to JCPS policies.

The alert was sent to both Stuart and Frost parents because students from both schools share buses.

Here is the text of the "One Call" alert sent to families connected to both schools.

Dear Stuart and Frost Families: We wanted to make you aware of a situation regarding a Stuart student that we learned about after dismissal yesterday. Yesterday afternoon, when two students riding bus 558 arrived home, they told their parent that another student on the bus had a weapon in his backpack. Since we share buses, we wanted to alert the entire campus. JCPS Security and Louisville Metro Police investigated, and last evening went to the student's home and found a loaded gun in the student's backpack. Today, upon further investigation, we have reason to believe the student had the weapon at school yesterday. The student was not at school today. The student was arrested and is being disciplined according to JCPS policies. We have taken additional security and safety measures today at both schools. We want to thank our students for their courage and letting adults know about this situation so we could take action. The safety and well-being of our students is our top priority. Please do not hesitate to contact us if you have further questions or concerns. Laura Dalton

Principal, Stuart Academy Faith Stroud

Principal, Frost Academy

