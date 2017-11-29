JCPS student arrested for bringing loaded weapon to Stuart Middl - WDRB 41 Louisville News

JCPS student arrested for bringing loaded weapon to Stuart Middle School



LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A student is being disciplined for bringing a loaded weapon to Stuart Middle School. 

Jefferson County Public Schools says the principals of Stuart and Frost Middle Schools sent an alert to parents on Wednesday. 

The "One Call" alert said that two students told their parents that a Stuart student on bus 558 had a weapon in his backpack.  

JCPS Security and Louisville Metro Police investigated and went to the home of the student. A loaded gun was found in his backpack. There is reason to believe the student had the weapon at school on Tuesday. 

The student was arrested and is being disciplined according to JCPS policies. 

The alert was sent to both Stuart and Frost parents because students from both schools share buses.

Here is the text of the "One Call" alert sent to families connected to both schools. 

Dear Stuart and Frost Families:

We wanted to make you aware of a situation regarding a Stuart student that we learned about after dismissal yesterday.

Yesterday afternoon, when two students riding bus 558 arrived home, they told their parent that another student on the bus had a weapon in his backpack. Since we share buses, we wanted to alert the entire campus.

JCPS Security and Louisville Metro Police investigated, and last evening went to the student's home and found a loaded gun in the student's backpack.

Today, upon further investigation, we have reason to believe the student had the weapon at school yesterday.

The  student was not at school today.  The student was arrested and is being disciplined according to JCPS policies.  

We have taken additional security and safety measures today at both schools.  

We want to thank our students for their courage and letting adults know about this situation so we could take action.

The safety and well-being of our students is our top priority.  Please do not hesitate to contact us if you have further questions or concerns.

Laura Dalton
Principal, Stuart Academy

Faith Stroud
Principal, Frost Academy



