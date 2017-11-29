Jeffersonville firefighters honored for rescuing man and child f - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Jeffersonville firefighters honored for rescuing man and child from burning home

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two firefighters were presented with an award Wednesday morning after they rescued a man and a 4-year-old child from a burning home in Meade County earlier this month.

Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore presented Jeffersonville firefighter Greg Hammond and retired Jeffersonville firefighter Mike Priest with the Commodore of the Port Award for citizens who make a difference.

Priest is Hammond's stepfather. Hammond has been with the Jeffersonville Fire Department for 18 years. Priest has been retried from the Jeffersonville Fire Department for 20 years after serving for 30 years.

The decision to honor Hammond and Priest stems from their actions on Nov. 25, when they noticed smoke coming from a home in Meade County. When they pulled up to the scene, they saw a woman running out of the home.

"Without hesitation, they jumped in to help," a news release from the city of Jeffersonville states. "The two quickly realized a man and an 8-year-old child were trapped inside on the second floor looking out a window."

Authorities say a driver who was passing by in a utility truck also stopped, and Hammond and Priest used the ladder on the truck to rescue the child, the man, and a dog that was also trapped inside.

Despite the fact that the two men were off duty, they began to battle the fire.

"Once the first fire apparatus arrived -- with minimal staffing -- they assisted with charging an attack line, acquired a protective mask and air bottle and made an aggressive interior attack, extinguishing the blaze," said Jeffersonville Fire Chief Eric Hedrick, in a statement.

The incident marked the first time Hammond and Priest fought fires together.

"It is moments like this that make me so proud to be associated with the Jeffersonville Fire Department," Hedrick said.

"We did what every other firefighter would have done," Hammond said, in a statement. "We're just common people. We just put our heads down and go to work every day. We were just glad to be there."

Mayor Moore echoed their sentiments.

"These men didn't do this for recognition," Moore said, in a statement. "I have no doubt all of our great first responders would have had a similar response, but we are so glad and proud Greg and Mike call Jeffersonville home."

A GoFundMe account has been set up for the family who lost their home in the fire. They are trying to rebuild their home and replace their belongings. To donate, contact Doe Run Federal Credit Union at P.O. Box 400, Brandenburg, Ky. 40108.

