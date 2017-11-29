New Hepatitis C clinic opens Wednesday at U of L Hospital

Keillor retired last year from his longtime radio show, but still produced "The Writer's Almanac" for syndication.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Local doctors say an extremely common and even deadly infection is on the rise in Kentucky.

To help combats the problem, a new Hepatitis C clinic opened at U of L Hospital on Wednesday.

The center's opening was made official with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

Experts say some people could have Hepatitis C and not even realize it. The new clinic addresses the growing need for treatment.

Nurses and doctors at U of L Hospital say they started thinking about which services would best serve the needs of the Louisville community. They say Hepatitis C, which is caused by a viral infection of the liver, is a growing issue.

In Kentucky alone, the CDC estimates about 35,000 to 60,000 people have Hepatitis C and many of them don’t even know it.

Local doctors urge everyone between the ages of 45 and 65 to get a blood test to determine if they have the infection.

Officials say infections among young adults between the ages of 20 and 29 are also skyrocketing. Officials also say it could go undetected.

Barbra Cave, a nurse practitioner at the center, said, "If you don’t recognize you have been exposed to a potential he deadly virus, because you associate it with negative behavior such as injections or drug use, but you’ve never ingested drugs, why in the world would you think you had an exposure?”

The clinic has a full staff to move patients through quickly.

It also has advanced ultrasound technology, which provides a pain-free, non-invasive way to assess the liver.

Experts also encourage patients to get regular screenings.

