Keillor retired last year from his longtime radio show, but still produced "The Writer's Almanac" for syndication.

Garrison Keillor of 'Lake Wobegon' fame says he's been fired over allegations of inappropriate behavior

David Padgett was disappointed in his team's first loss of the season, but said he was encouraged by his team's effort and intensity in a 66-57 defeat at Purdue.

A family in the Highlands is on alert after their garage was broken into, and the thief took off with thousands of dollars in equipment.

Man steals thousands of dollars in landscaping equipment from family's garage in the Highlands

Katie Couric said Matt Lauer pinched her 'on the a** a lot' in 2012 interview

A Louisville family is shaken up but unharmed after a truck slammed into the front of their house on New Cut Road near West Indian Trail last week.

'I did it to kill people': 11-year old Louisville girl crashes truck into home

NBC News said Wednesday it fired longtime "Today" show host Matt Lauer for "inappropriate sexual behavior" involving a network employee that started when both were stationed at the Sochi Olympics in 2014 and continued beyond that assignment.

Federal and local law enforcement officials say five Louisville residents suspected of being involved in gang activity have been indicted and arrested.

The tip from fellow students that alerted security about the gun.

NEW YORK (FOX NEWS) -- Matt Lauer was fired from the “Today” show Wednesday for inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace, but his former co-anchor Katie Couric claimed five years ago he had an “annoying” habit of pinching her butt.

Couric, who co-hosted the NBC morning show for nine years, appeared on Andy Cohen’s “Watch What Happens Live” in 2012 and participated in a segment called “Plead the Fifth.” The segment, which TMZ posted on Wednesday, showed Cohen asking the anchor what was Lauer’s “most annoying habit.”

“He pinches me on the ass a lot,” Couric responded after taking a brief pause.

Cohen responds, “Wow, I wouldn’t have a problem with that… Katie Couric did not plead the fifth!”

Couric co-anchored “Today” from 1991 to 2006 and Lauer joined her at the anchor desk in 1997. Couric returned to co-host with Lauer in January for a brief period when co-anchor Savannah Guthrie went on maternity leave.

Lauer was fired after NBC received a “detailed complaint from a colleague” on Monday night about “inappropriate sexual behavior” by Lauer, NBC News Chairman Andy Lack said in a statement. Lack added this was the first complaint they have received in the 20 years Lauer has been at the network.

Matt Lauer has been terminated from NBC News. On Monday night, we received a detailed complaint from a colleague about inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace by Matt Lauer. As a result, we’ve decided to terminate his employment. pic.twitter.com/1A3UAZpvPb — TODAY (@TODAYshow) November 29, 2017

Guthrie and Hoda Kotb announced the news at the start of "Today” on Wednesday, saying it was a “sad morning” on the show and at NBC News. Guthrie admitted the morning team “just learned this moments ago" and were “devastated” and “still processing all of this.”

