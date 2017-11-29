Search continues for 3-year-old girl missing from North Carolina - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Search continues for 3-year-old girl missing from North Carolina

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) -- The FBI says a 3-year-old girl reported missing earlier this week is not the girl seen in a photograph in a Walmart in North Carolina.

Several hours after releasing the photo taken from at a Walmart in North Carolina, investigators confirmed the child is not 3-year-old Mariah Kay Woods, who was last seen at her home late Sunday night.

She was reported missing around 6 a.m. Monday.

The FBI joined the search Tuesday and had asked for the public’s help in identifying an unknown woman and young girl seen in a Walmart store in Morehead City on Monday morning, about 40 miles (65 kilometers) east of Mariah Woods’ home.

The FBI said in a news release Wednesday that the woman and child in the photos have nothing to do with the case of the missing girl.

Mariah is described as 2'9" tall, weighing approximately 28 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. 

"My last memory with her was feeding her and putting her to bed and telling her I love her," said Mariah's mother, Kristy Woods. 

Mariah's biological father is questioning the reported kidnapping, saying it's hard to believe no one in the house heard anything.

The search for the girl continued Wednesday afternoon.

If you have any information on Mariah's whereabouts or recognize the woman in the photo, call the Sheriff's Office in Onslow County, North Carolina at 910-455-3113.

