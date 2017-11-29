Search continues for 3-year-old girl missing from North Carolina

Indiana has improved since the start of the college basketball season but not enough to beat top-ranked Duke.

Indiana has improved since the start of the college basketball season, but not enough to defeat Duke.

BOZICH | Indiana better, just not better than top-ranked Duke

The tip from fellow students that alerted security about the gun.

Today Show co-host Matt Lauer is the latest high-profile man to be accused of sexual assault. He joins names like Harvey Weinsten, Kevin Spacey and Charlie Rose, among others, who face similar accusations.

U of L professor says social media is fueling sexual assault accusations against high-profile men

A newly proposed ordinance by a Louisville Metro Council member would create a 21-day warning period for those living in homeless camps.

Proposed ordinance would give Louisville homeless camps 21-day notice before being cleared out

The Opal Nugget Ice Maker makes thin ice spheres, but for $500, the inventors at GE Appliances First Build in Louisville had no idea the little machine would become such a big seller.

One man is dead after a crash involving three vehicles in southwest Louisville.

The owner of Haymarket Whiskey Bar in NuLu has filed a lawsuit against the people who accused him of rape on Facebook.

Owner of Haymarket Whiskey Bar files lawsuit against people accusing him of sexual assault

Federal and local law enforcement officials say five Louisville residents suspected of being involved in gang activity have been indicted and arrested.

Investigators have determined that the woman and child in this surveillance photo taken at a North Carolina Walmart are not connected to an Amber Alert issued for 3-year-old Mariah Woods.

Mariah Woods is described as 2'9" tall, weighing approximately 28 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen at her home in Jacksonville, North Carolina on Nov. 26.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of 3-year-old Mariah Woods, or recognize the woman in the photo, call the Sheriff's Office in Onslow County, North Carolina at 910-455-3113.

Mariah Woods, 3, was reported missing early Monday morning. She was last seen at her home in Jacksonville, North Carolina late Sunday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) -- The FBI says a 3-year-old girl reported missing earlier this week is not the girl seen in a photograph in a Walmart in North Carolina.

Several hours after releasing the photo taken from at a Walmart in North Carolina, investigators confirmed the child is not 3-year-old Mariah Kay Woods, who was last seen at her home late Sunday night.

She was reported missing around 6 a.m. Monday.

The FBI joined the search Tuesday and had asked for the public’s help in identifying an unknown woman and young girl seen in a Walmart store in Morehead City on Monday morning, about 40 miles (65 kilometers) east of Mariah Woods’ home.

The FBI said in a news release Wednesday that the woman and child in the photos have nothing to do with the case of the missing girl.

Mariah is described as 2'9" tall, weighing approximately 28 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

"My last memory with her was feeding her and putting her to bed and telling her I love her," said Mariah's mother, Kristy Woods.

Mariah's biological father is questioning the reported kidnapping, saying it's hard to believe no one in the house heard anything.

The search for the girl continued Wednesday afternoon.

If you have any information on Mariah's whereabouts or recognize the woman in the photo, call the Sheriff's Office in Onslow County, North Carolina at 910-455-3113.

