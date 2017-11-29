Appriss Inc. headquarters expansion in Jeffersontown will result in 200 new jobs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Lots of new tech jobs are coming to metro Louisville.

Appriss Inc. will invest close to $11.3 million on the expansion of its headquarters in Jeffersontown, according to a news release issued Wednesday by the office of Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin.

The money will be used to create 200 new jobs.

Two Louisville-area locations will consolidate into one office by the middle of next year. Officials say it will be located at 9901 Linn Station Road, taking over an office that ResCare Inc. said earlier this year it would vacate.

The new facility will be known as the Appriss Building.

Appriss has kept its headquarters in Louisville since it was started in 1994 as the VINE company.

The company uses data and analytics to handle safety and compliance concerns for clients in several government and commercial enterprises in 25 countries, and focuses on retail, healthcare and public safety.

The company has 670 employees in Louisville, Southern California, the UK and Poland.

Officials say the new Louisville positions will pay an average hourly wage of almost $40.

Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin issued the following statement:

“Appriss is a leading employer in Kentucky whose innovative technology serves the law enforcement, justice, security and healthcare communities,” Gov. Bevin said. “Its expansion and relocation will provide greater growth opportunities in the years ahead. We look forward to watching the new Appriss building go from conception to completion. We are grateful to have Appriss thriving in Kentucky and thank its leaders for their continued commitment to Jefferson County and for their latest creation of excellent new jobs.”

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said in a released statement:

“It’s an exciting day when a local business announces it is growing its high-wage jobs and expanding its services here in Louisville. Appriss’ expansion allows us to apply innovative healthcare and public safety-focused solutions at a local level. I applaud its founders and its employees, and I look forward to seeing its continued growth.”

Company CEO Michael Davis said, "We believe our employees are some of the most talented in the area. They are focused on our work that keeps victims safe, helps law enforcement catch the bad guys, and supports our health providers as they fight the opioid crisis.”

Appriss' Chief Financial Officer Jeff Byal said, “We are excited to design and build out 105,000 square feet of space that will be transformational in how more than 400 of our local team members work. We are making a significant investment in technology, facility buildout and office furniture, as well as meeting and collaboration areas to align to how our teams work locally and with our other offices.”

