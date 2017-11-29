Sports Page Live Chat Replay -- Local college football seasons, - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Sports Page Live Chat Replay -- Local college football seasons, Jackson's Heisman chances, U of L vs. Purdue

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- This week's Sports Page Live Chat is all wrapped up.

It was a rich discussion on the week's biggest sports headlines.

Rick Bozich was there to guide the way and he was joined by awesome guest co-host Simmons College basketball coach and former U of L player Jerry Eaves.

Here's some of what came up in this week's chat:

- Local college football seasons

- Lamar Jackson's Heisman Trophy chances

- Louisville's basketball game against Purdue

You can see the full replay of this week's chat right now.

Always remember you can get in on the live chat by sharing your sports-related questions and comments.

The chat happens live on Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m.!

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.