West Buechel mayor says more taxpayer money stolen from city checking account than originally reported to police

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More taxpayer money was stolen from the city of West Buechel than was initially reported to police.

The revelation came in part of a scathing letter that Mayor Rick Richards emailed to WDRB on Tuesday in response to our investigation earlier in the week.

To view the original story on that investigation, CLICK HERE.

The email also marks Richards first public comment on the funds stolen from the city's BB&T checking account.

"The city of West Buechel became the victim to external fraud," Richards wrote.

The letter says nearly $87,000 of the stolen money has been reimbursed, but Richards lists $120,833 as the amount stolen. That's about $13,000 more than the amount included in the June 11 police report filed with West Buechel's police department. Richards said $33,879 is still missing.

"This upsets me terribly, and it should upset any citizen in the city of West Buechel, but more than that, it should upset anybody that pays taxes to know that this can happen," said Randy Mullins, a West Buechel taxpayer. "And if somebody gets away with this, that is the real crime."

As residents like Mullins grow increasingly frustrated, Richards tries to assure taxpayers that the proper measures are being taken.

"We have taken several steps to reduce a similar threat," Richards wrote in his letter. He says those steps include closing all of the city's bank accounts in place at the time of the theft and opening new ones that have not been compromised.

But Loy Crawford, a West Buechel City Council member, says he's not impressed -- and he thinks more money may be affected.

"I don't know about stolen," he said, "But it's going someplace."

Crawford's skepticism comes from two searing audits in the last 10 years that slammed the city of West Buechel for questionable spending, a lack of financial controls and the wasting of taxpayer money.

To view a copy of a 2007 audit, CLICK HERE.

To view a copy of a 2015 audit, CLICK HERE.

"Honesty and integrity is just not within us," Crawford said.

The Mayor's letter called parts of WDRB's investigation "malicious" and "untrue."

Police reports say there were at least 116 separate charges, which included forged checks and internet payments between February and June of this year.

But the Mayor says his ex-wife, Clerk/Treasurer Kim Richards, discovered the theft, not the bank. That contradicts what is indicated in the police report and what West Buechel Police Captain Ken Bledsoe -- the man who wrote the report -- told WDRB on Monday.

Mayor Richards was again unavailable to go on camera to talk about the stolen money on Wednesday, even after he sent WDRB the letter. WDRB has sent e-mails and placed phone calls requesting an on-camera interview, but the staff at City Hall said Richards was out on Wednesday at a doctor's appointment.

For now, taxpayers like Mullins said the cloud of suspicion is eating away at public trust.

"I'm disgusted," he said.

The FBI is now investigating. Read a copy of Richard's letter below:

And here is WDRB's response to that letter:

