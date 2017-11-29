Several local police officers participate in No Shave November - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Several local police officers participate in No Shave November

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several local police officers are growing out their beards to help grow cancer awareness.

Some officers with the Jeffersonville, Clarksville, and Clark County Police Departments are taking part in No Shave November.

The popular movement raises awareness and funds for cancer research and education.

On Wednesday, the officers donated the $3,000 they raised plus gifts to Norton Children's Hospital.

"It means everything. We all have kids and we all probably take advantage of our kids being quote "normal" or "not sick." And to come over here and be able to give back to these kids that are doing their best to make the best of the situation... it means a lot," said Keith Broady, of the Jeffersonville Police Department.

This is the third year officers from these departments have participated in No Shave November.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.