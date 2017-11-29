Kentucky prison population projection to grow by 30 percent over - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Kentucky prison population projection to grow by 30 percent over next 5 years

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky's prison population is projected to grow by more than 4,000 inmates over the next decade, and housing them won't come cheap.

The Justice Reinvestment Work Group said it'll end up costing taxpayers $600 million. The group found that over five years, prison admissions grew more than 30 percent. And most of those inmates were low-level, non-violent offenders.

To cope with aging infrastructure and overcrowding, state officials earlier this month announced plans to move hundreds of prisoners to a private facility in Lee County.

The work group plans to release its recommendations next month.

